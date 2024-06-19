Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center Closed for Juneteenth Holiday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- FEMA and the State of Arkansas Disaster Recovery Centers in Bentonville, Summit, Harrison and Mountain Home will be closed Wednesday, June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday.

Residents in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Fulton, Greene, Madison, Marion and Randolph affected by the May 24-27 severe storms and tornadoes are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance. 

The quickest way to apply for FEMA assistance is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.

Additional options when applying include:

  • Download the FEMA App for mobile devices 
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
  • To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.

