Applications welcome for 2024 Trade and Public Health Workshop

The 18th WTO Trade and Public Health Workshop is organized in close collaboration with the Secretariats of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The activity takes a holistic approach to the interlinkages between public health, trade, and intellectual property, based on the 2nd Edition of the WHO-WIPO-WTO Trilateral Study "Promoting Access to Medical Technologies and Innovation: Intersections between Public Health, Intellectual Property and Trade".

What is the workshop about?

This dynamic, intensive one-week programme brings together experts from diverse fields to explore how WTO agreements can support urgent public health needs. Participants will dive into practical case studies, learning how to apply key policy tools effectively to enhance public health outcomes.

Who should apply?

Senior government officials from WTO members and observers, who work at the intersection of trade, intellectual property, and health and are proficient in English, the workshop's working language, are encouraged to apply.

The WTO Secretariat is pleased to offer funding for up to 30 participants from eligible technical assistance beneficiaries.

How to apply?

Government officials from WTO members and observers eligible to benefit from WTO training activities are invited to apply by 19 July 2024.

Detailed information regarding the application procedure is available here.

