Preliminary Agenda Released for 2024 North American SAF Conference & Expo with Extra Day of Content & 2nd Program Track
Produced by SAF Magazine and Organized by BBI International in Collaboration with CAAFISAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAF Magazine and the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) announced the preliminary agenda for the North American SAF Conference and Expo, being held September 11-13 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in St. Paul, Minnesota. The North American SAF Conference & Expo is designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF.)
Now in its second year, the North American SAF Conference & Expo has extended into a three-day event featuring more than double the content from 2023. The first day, Wednesday, September 11, will focus entirely on the U.S. SAF Grand Challenge. An extra track room has been added to the event to provide attendees with more content. Concurrent sessions will run throughout Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13.
“After a successful 2023 event, we are thrilled to expand our collaboration with CAAFI for the North American SAF Conference & Expo and add an extra day of content,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales, and marketing at BBI International. “Our shared vision of uniting the industry to advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel development is at the heart of this event. With the added content and sessions this year, we are committed to providing a comprehensive platform for innovation and progress in the SAF sector.”
The program contains content across multiple different industry topics, including:
- Crafting State and Federal Policies that Spur Innovation, Catalyze Projects and Propel Investment in SAF Production
- Surveying the Novel Feedstocks Making their Case as Conversion Ready Inputs for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
- An Exploration of the Impact of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Incentives on Farm Practices and Feedstock Production
- Risk Management Strategies Being Deployed to Drive Surety into Early SAF Project Development and Production
The conference begins Wednesday, September 11 at 8:00 am (CDT) and will be open to all registered attendees.
About SAF Magazine
SAF Magazine is a print and online news and data source that covers industry policies, news, and technologies that support SAF research, feasibility and production, and features stories on the current and ongoing efforts being undertaken to tackle the reduction of GHG emissions as it relates to the aviation industry. The online news source gathers top stories, research, data, trends, and information on all aspects of SAF production with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market.
About BBI International
BBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo —the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world—BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo and its allied regional events.
Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors and UAS industry.
At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.
