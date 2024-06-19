How science-policy bodies are driving solutions to planetary crises

There are already two global science-policy panels addressing major environmental issues. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assesses the science of climate change and the focuses on the science of biodiversity and nature’s contributions to people. Both have played a vital role in ensuring better informed decisions and actions, with thousands of scientists and knowledge holders – such as Indigenous Peoples – working together to distil the latest research, evidence and policy options into reports accepted by governments around the world.

This month, a UNEP-hosted working group gathered in the Swiss city of Geneva to decide on the structure of the new science-policy panel, with the first session of the panel’s governing body expected to be held early next year. Ahead of that, here is a deeper look at science-policy panels and why they are important.

What is a science-policy panel?

Science-policy panels are specifically designed to provide decision makers, including governments, with the information they need to make informed environmental policy. The work of science-policy bodies can also help to raise awareness of an issue, in some cases even sounding the alarm on emerging crises. They aim to strengthen the science-policy interface – by finding a workable balance between assessments, and their dissemination and use in decision-making.

Why are they important?

Science-policy bodies are a vital tool for combatting the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. They assess the latest science to come to an authoritative consensus of where the science and evidence stands.

“Science-policy bodies help the world develop evidence-based solutions that are scalable and translate into effective responses to our shared environmental challenges”, says Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director of the Industry and Economy Division of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

“By including all the stakeholders involved in the life cycle of a particular issue, these panels take into account all the technical, economic, environmental, health and societal aspects of a given problem, and allow for the creation of effective solutions.”

Who participates in the work of science-policy organizations?

A variety of scientists, government representatives and other actors, such as civil society organizations, contribute to the work of these bodies. The resulting products, agreed by member governments, represent the best available evidence on a specific subject.