SGF GLOBAL Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024
Receiving this distinction as one of the Best Workplaces for 2024 by Inc. is a profound honor and a reflection of our deep commitment at SGF Global”HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGF Global, a leader in staffing and human capital solutions, has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.
— Mauricio Sion, Chief Executive Officer of SGF Global.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"Receiving this distinction as one of the Best Workplaces for 2024 by Inc. is a profound honor and a reflection of our deep commitment at SGF Global," said Mauricio Sion, Chief Executive Officer of SGF Global. "We thrive on a foundation of professionalism, innovation, and integrity, propelling us to the forefront of the staffing and recruiting industry. Our diverse services, including Employer of Record (EOR), staffing, payroll, RPO, Nearshoring, and project management, are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients and drive their success. This recognition validates our strategic direction and relentless pursuit of excellence, and it underscores our collective responsibility to empower lives and foster collaborative growth. Our passion for what we do enables us to achieve such remarkable outcomes and create lasting impacts on the communities we serve."
“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”
About SGF Global
SGF Global is a globally recognized staffing and support solutions provider, offering comprehensive services in over 30 countries. Accredited for delivering efficient, responsive, and innovative solutions, the company emphasizes the highest standards of quality, ethics, and professionalism. With a mission to empower client growth through tailored human capital solutions, SGF Global has earned a reputation for quality, integrity, and reliability, ensuring excellence in recruitment and staffing while meeting diverse regulatory compliances. For more information about SGF Global and its services, please visit sgfglobal.com
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
