Markus van Alphen Proudly Announces His Latest Book, 'The Excellent Leader'
Renowned leadership psychologist and expert in interpersonal conversational skills, Markus van Alphen, proudly announces his latest book, "The Excellent Leader". This groundbreaking work offers profound insights into how happiness at work significantly impacts productivity, reshaping conventional leadership paradigms.
Extensive research, such as the Oxford and BT study, reveals that happy workers are 13% more productive. “The Excellent Leader” delves into this crucial correlation, emphasizing that productivity is deeply rooted in employee happiness and Corporate Social Responsibility rather than solely in goal-oriented or results-driven approaches. Markus van Alphen, the Founder and Director of The Excellent Organization, has authored over 15 influential books on leadership and psychology. His new release is the first in a trilogy dedicated to excellent leadership. As a specialist and expert trainer in interpersonal conversational skills, Markus introduces the concept of "Observational Listening" in this book, a methodology that elevates active listening to a higher plane.
“The Excellent Leader” launched in February 2023, comprises six insightful chapters. It offers an in-depth overview of Observational Listening, demonstrating why it is an essential tool for leaders aiming to truly understand and connect with their teams. The book also highlights the importance of emotional intelligence, empathy and creating psychological safety within teams, all key factors in enhancing employee well-being and productivity.
About the Author
Renowned leadership psychologist and author of more than 15 books in Dutch and English, Markus van Alphen developed the Observational Listening concept in 2014. Observational Listening goes a step further than active listening in understanding what an individual has to say. By observing what emotions they are experiencing, you really get the other’s story and their underlying emotions, whereby the other feels heard, seen, acknowledged and psychologically safe, resulting in increased happiness, motivation, and overall success. Observational listening augments empathic leadership in a powerful way into excellent leadership.
Markus helps leaders and individuals worldwide increase workplace and personal relationship effectiveness, transform their environments, and succeed. In addition, Markus is a trainer, lecturer, and curriculum developer for undergraduate and postgraduate psychology and counseling students at various colleges and universities across the Netherlands. He holds a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Amsterdam and a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering that he received from the University of Cape Town.
The primary motivation for writing this book is his desire to make a significant impact on people's sense of well-being. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is by enhancing their work experience. The biggest factor in determining a person's well-being at work is how they are treated by their leaders. This insight drove him to focus on empathic leadership, which prioritizes well-being.
His mission is to equip leaders with the skills they need to become excellent leaders—those who can support their team's well-being in an appropriate and sustainable manner. This aligns perfectly with his core purpose: to make the world a better place by fostering empathy and humanity. Through this book, he aims to provide leaders with the tools to create a more satisfying and productive work environment, ultimately benefiting both the individual and the organization.
Message from the Author
“Please buy the books. Don’t stop there, though. I write books with the intention that people actually put insights into practice. Only awareness isn’t enough. That is why I offer courses! I have planned 10 courses to cover the content and practice the skills of the book “The Excellent Leader”, of which the first six are already live and the first one is absolutely free of charge. They are to be found on the website: https://Excellent-Leader.com”
Markus van Alphen has actively promoted “The Excellent Leader” through various channels, engaging audiences with insightful discussions on leadership and well-being. Here are some of the notable promotional activities:
YouTube Interview: Markus shared his insights on empathic leadership and the importance of well-being at work in an engaging Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview, hosted by Logan Crawford. Watch the full interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl6f4vmjdSE
Intentional Leader Podcast: Markus appeared on the Intentional Leader Podcast, episode 19, where he delved into the principles of Observational Listening and how leaders can foster a positive work environment. Listen to the episode https://fireside.fm/
The Leadershift Project: An interview featuring Markus' thoughts on excellent leadership and the key concepts from his book was published on a popular leadership podcast. Listen https://theleadershiftproject.com/leadershifter-podcast/105-observational-listening-with-leadership-psychologist-markus-van-alphen/
The Leadershift Habit Interview: Markus was featured in an in-depth interview on a business podcast, discussing his book and its impact on leadership practices. Tune into the episode https://crestcom.com/blog/2024/03/01/how-to-be-a-more-empathic-leader-with-markus-van-alphen/
Apple Podcasts Appearance: Markus' insights on leadership and well-being were shared with a broader audience on Apple Podcasts. Check out the episode https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/markus-van-alphen-leadership-skills-for-deeper-emotional/id1485570785?i=1000650439454
Through these activities, Markus has effectively communicated the essence of “The Excellent Leader”, reaching a diverse audience of professionals and leaders committed to enhancing their leadership skills and improving workplace well-being.
“The Excellent Leader” is an indispensable read for any professional striving to improve their leadership skills. It provides practical strategies for becoming a better listener, positively influencing team members, and fostering a nurturing environment that promotes well-being and productivity. Through Markus’ expert guidance, readers will learn how to turn challenging situations around and lead their teams to success.
For more information about “The Excellent Leader” or to purchase a copy, visit Amazon or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Excellent-Leader-Influence-Observational-Leadership-ebook/dp/B0BSHFZWV3
Markus van Alphen on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford with subtitles (English & Dutch)