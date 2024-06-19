ATHLYTICZ and S3D Sidekick Partner to Launch Advanced Sports Performance Science Course
This revolutionary course introduces participants to the latest tools and technologies shaping the future of sports performance, including biomechanics.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATHLYTICZ, a leader in sports performance technology and education, is thrilled to announce its partnership with S3D Sidekick to launch an innovative course designed to transform the landscape of sports science education. This revolutionary course introduces participants to the latest tools and technologies shaping the future of sports performance, including biomechanics, motion capture, force plates, and data processing with Python.
Led by S3D Sidekick, an industry pioneer in sports technology, the course offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide range of advanced topics. Participants will explore biomechanical foundations, master motion capture techniques, and harness the power of force plates. The course also addresses essential athlete assessment essentials, providing in-depth insights into the application of cutting-edge sports technologies. Additionally, the program emphasizes data processing with Python, enabling participants to build effective reports and draw actionable insights from complex datasets. By the end of the course, students will be well-versed in navigating the evolving landscape of sports tech and prepared to leverage these tools for real-world applications.
About ATHLYTICZ
ATHLYTICZ is dedicated to revolutionizing sports performance through innovative technology and advanced education. Focused on enhancing the understanding and application of biomechanics, sports technology, and data processing, ATHLYTICZ offers comprehensive programs like the Tools & TechnologieZ course, led by industry experts such as S3D Sidekick. Our mission is to provide unparalleled educational experiences that combine theoretical knowledge with practical skills, empowering athletes, coaches, and sports scientists to achieve peak performance and mitigate injury risks.
About S3D Sidekick
S3D Sidekick stands at the forefront of sports technology innovation and is dedicated to enhancing athletic performance and injury prevention with 3D visual motion analysis solutions. Comprising a team of expert sports scientists, biomechanists, engineers, developers, and technologists, S3D Sidekick delivers cutting-edge tools and insights that empower athletes, trainers, and coaches to achieve unmatched performance levels and significantly reduce injury risks.
Participants will gain deep biomechanical insights and experience cutting-edge technology firsthand. The course emphasizes real-world applications, ensuring students can immediately apply what they learn to their professional contexts.
