Statement by the Prime Minister on the result of South Africa’s national elections

CANADA, June 19 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the result of South Africa’s national elections:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as President of South Africa.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the end of apartheid in South Africa – an opportunity to celebrate the values of democracy and freedom. Canada and South Africa’s friendship is built on these values and strengthened by vibrant people-to-people ties and shared work to promote security and prosperity. Over the years, we have worked together to advance democracy, climate action and protection of the environment, clean energy, as well as the promotion of women’s empowerment. We are also partners in health co-operation, science and innovation, and many more shared priorities. And our ties only continue to grow stronger. Canada will always be thankful for the hundreds of South African wildland firefighters deployed in the summer of 2023 to support our communities during this challenging time.

“We will also continue to advance important global issues together through our continued partnership in world forums, such as the G20, the Commonwealth, the United Nations, and the World Trade Organization. Together, we’ll continue to promote democratic and inclusive societies around the world and build a more prosperous future for Canadians and South Africans alike.

“I look forward to continue building on our shared efforts and creating a more peaceful, sustainable future for people in both countries.”

