Free Webinar: 'Pain, Love, and Money: Why Can't Everyone Be Helped? (Or Can They?)'
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned therapist and change worker Martin Rothery announces an enlightening new webinar titled "Pain, Love, and Money: Why Can't Everyone Be Helped (Or Can They)? The Four Inner Beasts of the Apocalyptic Mind." This valuable resource will be released to all registered participants on 25th June 2024 at 8pm UK time.
This groundbreaking session is set to address the critical question: Why don't conventional therapies bring permanent change?
Martin Rothery, the creator of an award-winning method recognized globally for its innovation and effectiveness, will guide participants through the intricacies of the human mind, revealing why many struggle to find lasting solutions to their emotional and mental challenges. The webinar is meticulously designed for therapists, change workers, strategists, and individuals seeking a profound understanding of the mechanisms that hinder sustainable therapeutic change.
Participants will gain invaluable insights into the 'four beasts' perpetuating survival mode, obstructing the path to desired life changes. This session promises to be an essential experience for professionals dedicated to making a genuine impact in their client's lives and for anyone who has tirelessly sought self-improvement without enduring results.
Join Martin Rothery in this transformative webinar and embark on a journey to discover the keys to lasting change and the realization of one's fullest potential.
To reserve your seat, visit https://www.martinrothery.com/webinarsignup/
Martin Rothery
To reserve your seat, visit https://www.martinrothery.com/webinarsignup/
Martin Rothery
Sanomentology
