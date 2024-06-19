Catenoid acquires the European company HISPlayer to accelerate its global expansion
Catenoid announced that they have recently acquired the company HISPlayer SDK, based in Madrid (Spain).SEOUL, KOREA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HISPlayer SDK is a software company with focus on developing media player SDKs for the most popular graphics engines in the industry (Unity and Unreal Engine). Its technology enables the delivery of premium video streaming into Games, Metaverses and VR/AR Apps. With customers in Asia, Europe and the US, the vision of HISPlayer is to become the leading platform for including video streaming inside Interactive Apps and Games. HISPlayer offers its player SDKs for all mobile and desktop devices (Android, iOS, Web, PC, Mac) and includes the most advanced features such as content protection (DRM). The company provides an excellent customer support that includes software customizations for the given project needs. Its technology allows content owners such as OTT vendors to distribute those contents into new markets like Games and VR Apps. At the same time, HISPlayer offers new possibilities to producers in the gaming industry, that will be able to include easily video contents inside their creations.
Catenoid, the market-leading Online Video Platform (OVP) in Korea, has actively expanded its presence since establishing a Japanese subsidiary in 2014. The company offers exceptional video technology solutions to over 870 clients across various sectors, including e-commerce, broadcasting, and entertainment. Through this operation, they are setting the grounds for its global expansion and for the penetration into new markets such as Gaming.
HISPlayer´s CEO Carlos Lucas said: “We have been historically looking for combining our media player technology with backend technology. This operation with Catenoid will allow us to serve our customers not only with media player software but with a ready-to-go end to end platform that will allow them to include video streaming inside games and VR apps in the easiest way and with the fastest time to market”
Catenoid´s CEO Hyoungseok Kim said: “After leading the Korean market for a while now, it is time for our company to move into the global market and offer our technology also in Europe and US. By acquiring HISPlayer, we have expanded our technology portfolio with cutting-edge software and are now able to serve customers in Europe and the United States in addition to Korea and Japan."
For more information, visit: www.hisplayer.com , www.catenoid.net
