GenZ Automotive Introduces ChargeClub At NIADA In Las Vegas - Earn EV Credits Like Air Miles
GenZ Automotive Introduces ChargeClub At NIADA In Las Vegas: A Revolutionary Way to Future-Proof Your Dealership's EV Charging and F&I Offerings.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenZ Automotive, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the automotive industry, is proud to announce the launch of ChargeClub at the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) Conference and Expo in Las Vegas. This groundbreaking solution is set to transform the way dealerships handle EV charging infrastructure and F&I offerings, providing a future-proof solution for the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.
This unique program empowers dealerships to earn EV credits, similar to airline miles, which can be redeemed for EV charging hardware, saving thousands of dollars on infrastructure costs.
Core Benefits of ChargeClub's EV Offering:
- Versatile Charging Solutions: ChargeClub offers a wide range of charging options, from 10kW to 640kW, including traditional DCFC, solar, LP, natural gas, energy storage, and battery-buffered solutions.
- Future-Proof Updates: ChargeClub is designed to evolve with the rapidly changing EV landscape, allowing dealerships to update and expand their technology every three years.
- Reduce CapEx: ChargeClub's customizable plans enable dealer partners to eliminate significant upfront expenses associated with EV infrastructure.
- No Commitment: Keep current F&I providers & earn EV credits as needed.
How EV Credits Work with ChargeClub:
Dealerships earn EV credits by utilizing GenZ Automotive's market-leading F&I solutions, which seamlessly integrate with existing providers to fill gaps in traditional offerings. These credits can then be exchanged for a variety of EV charging hardware, installation, and maintenance services.
Core Benefits of ChargeClub's F&I Offering:
- Keyfetch: A FREE key retrieval solution for all EVs sold during the first year of ChargeClub.
- Keep F&I Provider: ChargeClub's solutions complement existing VSC offerings, filling gaps where no solution is available or rates are too high.
- Highline VSC: Comprehensive coverage on all vehicles, including those with high mileage or age, with attractive rates and no vehicle age limit.
- eVSC: EV Service Contracts offerings on preowned EVs to boost customer appeal.
- No Dealership Chargebacks: GenZ protects dealership profits when a customer cancels their policy (up to $2000 of dealership gross profit).
- Seamless Integration: ChargeClub integrates with all major F&I menu providers.
- Earn EV Credits: Every sale of a GenZ F&I product means more EV credits for the dealership's EV infrastructure.
"We are thrilled to introduce ChargeClub to the market, as we believe it will revolutionize the way dealerships approach EV infrastructure and F&I needs," said Bill Bieser, GenZ's VP of OEM/Automotive Partnerships. "With ChargeClub, we aim to make dealerships more profitable by being the only operator that can provide a one-stop solution for their EV infrastructure, while plugging the gaps in their F&I offerings."
To learn more about ChargeClub and how it can enhance your dealership's profitability, contact us at contact@genz.com or 866-925-4466.
About GenZ Automotive:
GenZ Automotive is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in F&I products and EV charging infrastructure. Committed to helping dealerships thrive in the evolving automotive landscape, GenZ Automotive delivers cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service.
Joe McCullough
GenZ Group
+1 866-925-4466
contact@genz.com
