People in Redditch Need Action on Dementia Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- At this General Election, candidates from all political parties must acknowledge that dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, and the greatest health and social care challenge we face.
Alzheimer’s Society research shows that one in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime and with over 1,200 people living with dementia in Redditch, it is time decision makers at a local and national level address the biggest social care challenge of our time: dementia.
As things stand, the burden of dementia falls on families. Families shoulder 63% of the care costs of dementia, which is at an overwhelming £42 billion annually in the UK. Without action, this figure will more than double to £90 billion by 2040. This means families in your constituency are paying for failings in the wider system that for too long have been overlooked. Failings that, if elected, your candidates have the power to change, locally and nationally.
The dementia diagnosis rate targets across the UK are not ambitious enough, and a third of people living with dementia in England do not have a diagnosis.
This means people can’t access the vital care and support they deserve and will not be able to receive new treatments for which they may be eligible, if approved.
Alzheimer’s Society is calling on the next UK government to:
• Deliver a long-term social care workforce strategy, so that we have enough well-trained staff to provide high-quality, personalised dementia care
• Set new, ambitious dementia diagnosis rate targets accompanied by funded plans to deliver early, accurate high-quality diagnosis
• Publish plans by healthcare systems across the UK on delivering disease-modifying treatments, including investment in the diagnostic workforce and infrastructure.
No one in Redditch should face dementia alone. If you are worried about yourself, or someone close to you, then check your symptoms today using Alzheimer’s Society’s symptom checklist. Visit alzheimers.org.uk or call their Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456.
Harrison Marsh
Redditch Local Systems Influencing Manager
Alzheimer’s Society
Press Office: 0207 423 3595/07802 688 774
Email: press@alzheimers.org.uk
Notes to editors:
• Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity. We provide help and hope to everyone affected by dementia - past, present and future.
• Dementia devastates lives, but it’s not an inevitable part of ageing. Research commissioned by Alzheimer’s Society shows that around a million people in the UK have a form of dementia. By 2040, 1.4 million people will be living with the condition in the UK, and many millions more carers, partners, families and friends affected.
• Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, and one in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime.
• Too many face dementia alone. Alzheimer’s Society wants everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever they are, whatever they’re going through, they can turn to us for expert support through practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step.
• Alzheimer’s Society is the only UK dementia research charity to fund both biomedical and care research, funding research in dementia diagnosis, treatment and care, and is a founding partner of the UK Dementia Research Institute.
• We will not rest until people living with dementia and their carers live more fulfilled and less fearful lives, free from stigma and inequality.
• Alzheimer’s Society offers friendly support through a range of virtual and in-person services, including our Dementia Support Line (0333 150 3456), our online Dementia Support Forum, and Dementia Advisers.
• Alzheimer’s Society relies on voluntary donations to continue our vital work. You can donate now by calling 0330 333 0804 or visiting alzheimers.org.uk
Claire Gibson
Alzheimer’s Society
+44 7849 574194
Claire.gibson@alzheimers.org.uk