Justly Prudent files blockbuster civil rights lawsuit to protect Black family's right to use and enjoy their property
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on Juneteenth, Justly Prudent announced the filing of a blockbuster federal civil rights lawsuit to protect the rights of an African American family to use and enjoy their residence on equal basis with that of White residents.
According to the complaint, Angela and Prince Floyd were one of the first Black families to reside in the Calvert Manor neighborhood of Accokeek, MD and the first to own waterfront property. Shortly after moving into their residence in the summer of 2020, the Floyds were subjected to persistent acts of racially-motivated discrimination, harassment, and intimidation by other residents in the neighborhood, including the filing of more than 100 police complaints and being constantly referred to as “criminals.”
The Floyds claim that their neighbors filed several police complaints each time they held a private social gathering at their residence, and that other White residents in the community routinely hosted private gatherings at their respective residences without the same scrutiny or backlash. The Floyds further claim they were wrongfully denied membership in the Calvert Manor Civic Association (“CMCA”)—a civic organization for households in the Calvert Manor neighborhood that is comprised almost entirely of White residents.
According to the complaint, Defendants Richard Wallace, Diane Wallace, Maria Femia, Thomas Cassidy, and Stephen Rannacher conspired amongst each other and improperly levied various political connections to target the Floyds with unjustified law enforcement and code enforcement actions, including frivolous citations and the installation of “no parking” signs along the Floyds’ property line. The complaint alleges that the same defendants improperly utilized Prince George’s County Department of Permitting, Inspections, and Enforcement (DPIE), the Nuisance Abatement Board (NAB), and other County agencies to further harass and intimidate the Floyds. Backed by County resources, the defendants sought to unlawfully restrict the Floyds’ use and enjoyment of their residence, in a manner that is objectively unequal to that of White residents in the neighborhood.
“The actions taken against the Floyds are deeply troubling and represent a blatant disregard for their civil rights,” said Jordan D. Howlette, Managing Attorney at Justly Prudent. “No family should have to endure such egregious acts of harassment and discrimination based on their race, especially within their own community. This lawsuit seeks accountability for the substantial harm inflicted upon the Floyds, and other families like them, while also serving as a reminder that everyone has federally protected rights to enjoy their home without fear of racial bias and intimidation.”
The lawsuit charges the defendants with violating the Floyds’ rights under several federal and state laws, including Sections 1981 and 1982 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, Section 1983 of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, and the Fair Housing Act. The Floyds seek compensatory and punitive damages, as well as declaratory and injunctive relief to prevent further harassment and discrimination.
The case is Angela Floyd, et al., v. Prince George’s County, et al., filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (Case No. 8:24-cv-01789).
Jordan Howlette
Jordan Howlette
JD Howlette Law | Justly Prudent
