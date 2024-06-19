Performance Santa Fe Relaunches
On July 1st, Performance Santa Fe launches its new brand, new season and new website.
I could not be more thrilled about the future…just you wait!”SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 1st, Performance Santa Fe launches its new brand, new season and new website. After months of re-organizing and re-staffing, the legacy of bringing the best in music, dance and theatre, PSF is reimagining their future with an expressive brand that reflects the changing times.
— Leah Gordon, Board President
Board President Leah Gordon reflects, “For 88 years, from 1937 to 2024, Performance Santa Fe has been presenting the best in music, dance, and theater at iconic Santa Fe locations. It is no irony that there are also 88 keys on a piano, with each key and year, our legacy continues. No other Santa Fe nonprofit has such a long history of varied repertoire and educational offerings, presented on a consistent basis. The organization has upheld its excellence in the performing arts and brings joy and enrichment to the community. I could not be more thrilled about the future…just you wait!”
PSF’s last performance of this past season was the debut of the Isidore String Quartet, co-founded by one of the city’s own proteges, Phoenix Avalon. He fondly states, “I think one of the best things and most generous things about Performance Santa Fe is the way they engage with the community. They do a really inspiring and wonderful job bringing in younger communities and inspiring the next generation to really have a love for this kind of music.” Phoenix, age 23, is a recent graduate of The Juilliard School where he co-founded the Isidore String Quartet. They recently won First Prize at the Banff International String Quartet Competition and now tour the world.
One of PSF’s Arts for Life Mentors Michael Burt Jr. states, “I think the greatest thing about Performance Santa Fe supporting schools is that (by way of us professional musicians) the kids experience not just the expectations of the teachers, but the perspective of someone committed to personal excellence and accountability at music.”
Curt Doty, a local consultant who helps turn around companies, was hired to pivot PSF. He says, “It was exciting to come into an organization with such a rich heritage. In my analysis of the brand and the marketing, it was wanton in focus on digital, radio and tv and less print. We proved the new model with the last half of the season and now we have moved to the brand pivot. As will be reflected on the website and all of our new collateral, the use of circles energizes the canvas of our brand. The stark rigidness is gone and the new brand and new color leaps off its pages and screens to express the excitement of our performances.”
Jack Larson, board treasurer, says, “Our board has been diligent and thoughtful in planning for PSF’s future and financial sustainability. The perfect team has been assembled to make our new vision come to life. I personally am very excited to be involved during this transformational time.”
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the New Performance Santa Fe has emerged as a reinvention of itself, bringing bigger acts and new venues. Cheers to 88 years!
Leah Gordon
Performance Santa Fe
+1 505-984-8759
email us here