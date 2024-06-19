Introducing Advertible at Cannes 2024: A New Native-as-a-Service Solution for SSPs to Maximize Native Advertising
Advertible solves the native advertising gap for SSPs with its new Native-as-a-Service product launch at Cannes LionsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In conjunction with Cannes Lions 2024, Advertible has officially launched its innovative Native-as-a-Service solution, specifically designed to address the unique challenges faced by Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) in the native advertising space. Advertible's platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools that simplifies the integration, management, and optimization of native ads, enabling SSPs to unlock the full potential of native advertising without the usual complexities.
Native advertising has long been recognized for its ability to significantly enhance key performance metrics such as brand recall, click-through rates (CTR), and conversion rates, often delivering a 20%-50% higher CPM compared to traditional formats. Despite its effectiveness, the technical and operational demands of native advertising have made it a challenging format for many SSPs.
"Native advertising represents a tremendous opportunity for SSPs, but the reality is that scaling these operations can be incredibly complex," said Tom Anderson, CEO and co-founder of Advertible. "Our Native-as-a-Service solution is a game-changer, eliminating the barriers that have historically prevented SSPs from fully capitalizing on native ads."
SSPs benefit from significant operational efficiencies in working with Advertible with no disruption to existing publisher and DSP relationships with limited engineering commitment. Additionally, because the technology is integrated directly into the exchange, there are no additional hops and therefore no SPO implications.
Advertible helps generate net new revenue streams for SSPs through:
1.) Access to New DSPs: A select group of DSPs, dedicated solely to native advertising or prioritizing it as their top format for integrating new supply partners represents a new avenue for business growth.
2.) Net New Native Demand: Major Tier One DSPs hold specific “native-only” budgets that are inaccessible without native inventory, offering new opportunities for revenue.
3.) Increased Bid Density: Advertible's inclusion of native demand in auctions may boost the competitiveness of bids, often resulting in increased CPMs for banners as well.
4.) Non-commoditized Formats: Native advertising, being a non-commoditized format, continues to secure higher CPMs, 20% to 50% more than traditional banner formats, enhancing profitability.
"We are excited to see how Advertible can transform the native advertising landscape for SSPs," said Priti Ohri, co-founder and COO of Advertible. "Our technology is not just about managing native; it’s about setting a new standard for how native advertising can be effectively and profitably executed as the opportunity is massive and under delivered. We are just starting to scratch the surface of what's possible with native, especially as trends like retail media begin to take center stage. We want help drive innovation and be the solution of choice for large players in the ecosystem."
"Big Ad Tech players are always looking to prioritize innovation without the overhead of building and maintaining it themselves," said Heather Macaulay, President of Madtech. "X-as-a-Service is the future for platforms like SSPs. Given its complexity, it's no surprise that Advertible's Native-as-a-Service is successful—many players simply don't have the bandwidth to manage these offerings. Niche innovations from up-and-coming startups have great potential to impact large SSPs."
The founders of Advertible, Tom Anderson and Priti Ohri, bring extensive industry and native advertising expertise to their roles. Tom Anderson, CEO, formerly served as Chief Marketplace Development Officer for Ericsson’s Emodo adtech division and as GM of Mobile at Triplelift. He was also the CEO of Plethora Mobile, specializing in mobile advertising solutions. Co-Founder and COO Priti Ohri offers significant experience in product strategy and programmatic advertising, with leadership roles at Emodo, OwnerIQ/Inmar, and Dataxu. She immediately becomes one of the few female adtech founders/C-level executives and is a champion for industry diversity.
For more information about Advertible and its Native-as-a-Service offering, please visit https://www.advertible.io.
About Advertible
Advertible is the leading native-as-a-service platform that streamlines and enhances the delivery and management of native advertising. By simplifying complex processes and empowering SSPs with advanced tools, Advertible is committed to elevating the profitability and effectiveness of native ads across the digital advertising ecosystem.
