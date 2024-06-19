EU4Moldova: new regional operator for waste and green spaces management established in Cahul

A new regional operator for the joint delivery of public services for management of waste, public domain and green spaces – ‘Servcom Sud’ – has been established in the Cahul district of Moldova, with EU and UNDP support.

The operator will cover 15 neighbouring communities in Cahul district with a total population of over 18,000 people. Waste will be collected in containers and disposed of with specialised technology and stored in accordance with environmental protection standards, which will benefit people’s health and the environment. The company will also maintain the roads and areas adjacent to public institutions.

Eleven pieces of equipment including a bulldozer, mini-excavator, motor grader, tractor, twig shredder, front loader, and others were purchased, and a garage was built to store the equipment.

“This project has a positive impact on the environment and public health in the localities, on people’s living conditions, as well as on the conditions of businesses in the region,” said Nicolae Beju, Mayor of Zîrnești.

The regional operator was created with the support of the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal regions’ programme, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP and UNICEF, and with the contribution of the local municipalities. The service provider received assistance, amounting to more than €520,000.

