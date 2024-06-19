Submit Release
Trek Outfit: Pioneering Outdoor Gear with Innovative Solutions and Community Engagement

Trek Outfit logo - commitment to outdoor innovation and safety

The Trek Outfit logo represents our commitment to innovation, safety, and the great outdoors.

HikeGuard+ features: NOAA Weather / AM/FM Radio, Power Bank, SOS Flashlight, Panic Alarm & Dog Whistle, MicroSD/MP3 Player with Bluetooth Connectivity

HikeGuard+ Multifunctional 16-in-1 Outdoor Safety Companion - NOAA Weather / AM/FM Radio, Power Bank, SOS Flashlight, Panic Alarm & Dog Whistle, MicroSD/MP3 Player with Bluetooth Connectivity

Hiker with HikeGuard+ attached to trekking poles, showcasing the versatile outdoor safety companion.

A hiker equipped with HikeGuard+ attached to his trekking poles, ready for an adventurous journey.

Revolutionizing Outdoor Adventures with the HikeGuard+ Multifunctional 16-in-1 Outdoor Safety Companion

HikeGuard+ is a unique blend of outdoor adventures with cutting-edge technologies, and I have created this one-of-a-kind multipurpose item to improve outdoor safety and convenience.”
— Sanjay Gupta
SAINT PAUL, MN, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trek Outfit, a trailblazer in outdoor gear, has announced the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for the Patent Pending HikeGuard+ Multifunctional 16-in-1 Outdoor Safety Companion. This cutting-edge device combines multiple essential tools into one compact, versatile package, aiming to enhance the safety and convenience of outdoor enthusiasts. The campaign has garnered significant attention, with its innovative approach to outdoor safety and technology.

Founded by Sanjay Gupta, a seasoned adventurer and passionate outdoor enthusiast, Trek Outfit has consistently delivered high-quality gear designed to meet the needs of hikers, campers, and explorers. With products like the TG-01 and TG-02 trekking poles, foldable solar panels, and power banks, Trek Outfit has built a reputation for reliability and innovation. Gupta’s personal experiences, including raising two Eagle Scout sons, have significantly influenced the design and functionality of Trek Outfit’s product line.

The HikeGuard+ is a testament to Trek Outfit’s commitment to excellence. This 16-in-1 device integrates a power bank, NOAA/AM/FM radio, LED flashlight with SOS signaling, and a Bluetooth speaker, among other features. It is rugged, water-resistant, and lightweight, with a durable aluminum enclosure, making it an indispensable tool for any adventurer. The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise $25,900, with backers receiving the HikeGuard+ and other exciting rewards.

In addition to product innovation, Trek Outfit has launched a comprehensive digital presence, including a new website (www.trekoutfit.com), an eBay store, an Amazon Store, an Etsy Shop and social media shops on Facebook and Instagram. These platforms offer a seamless shopping experience and access to detailed information about each product. Trek Outfit’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its eco-friendly products and packaging.

Trek Outfit also engages with its community through daily blog posts on topics such as Skill Building, Eco-Conscious Trekking, Trail Diaries, Gear Guides, and News. Each post is carefully crafted to provide valuable insights and tips for outdoor enthusiasts. The company’s affiliate, bloggers, and influencer programs further expand its reach and impact.

For more information about Trek Outfit, visit the official website, or follow the Kickstarter campaign to support the HikeGuard+ project. Join the Trek Outfit community and be part of a movement that prioritizes safety, innovation, and a passion for the outdoors.

Join the adventure with Trek Outfit and explore the world with confidence and safety!

Sanjay Gupta
SMAV Companies LLC DBA Trek Outfit
HikeGuard+

