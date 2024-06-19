Brazil Infrastructure Company (BIC) Launches to Strengthen Telecom Infrastructure Across Brazil

Brazil Infrastructure Company Logo

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil Infrastructure Company (BIC) proudly announces the company’s launch, dedicated to advancing Brazil's telecom infrastructure through strategic development.

Brazil's digital infrastructure sector is experiencing a profound transformation, driven by significant investments and technological advancements. Leading companies such as Vivo, TIM, and Claro are spearheading this revolution in major cities, delivering cutting-edge networks that ensure fast internet and seamless mobile connectivity.

This digital evolution is not limited to urban centers but also reaches suburban and rural areas, where communities require essential communication tools to access opportunities offered by mobility and online services.

This is where BIC comes in and helps carriers close the connectivity gap.

Founded by Brazilian industry veterans with extensive experience in telecom infrastructure, BIC specializes in designing and constructing Build to Suit digital assets to bolster nationwide mobile carrier networks.

Leadership Excellence and Strategic Vision

Led by seasoned executives Javier Rodríguez García, Antonio Alvarez Modrono, and Alex Sepehri-Nik, BIC boasts a top-tier team with unparalleled expertise in digital infrastructure.

Javier Rodríguez García, widely considered the “Pioneer” of the Brazilian telecom market, is a highly respected executive with over 26 years of experience in the Brazilian telecommunications market. He served as Technology Director and Network Executive Director at Telefónica Brasil (Vivo), leading the planning, implementation, and optimization of significant network expansions, including the development of 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. Javier played a key role in enhancing Vivo's network quality, coverage, and user base. He also served as CTO of Vivo, contributing to strategic planning and infrastructure development. Javier holds a bachelor's degree in Technical Telecommunications Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid.

Antonio Alvarez Modrono, an Industrial Engineer from the University of Salamanca (1976), brings extensive expertise in telecommunications. His career highlights include leadership roles at Telefónica de España and Telefónica Internacional, and has been pivotal as General Director of Services at VIVO since 2008, overseeing diverse operational areas. He founded Ebrinton Consulting in 2008, focusing on strategic consulting in telecommunications and beyond.

Alex Sepehri-Nik is a seasoned figure in the Brazilian cellular infrastructure market with 15 years of experience. He co-founded Brazil Tower Company (BTC) in 2011 during the nascent stages of Brazil's tower-sharing market, serving as President until 2015. Under his leadership, BTC emerged as a leading Built-to-Suit (BTS) independent tower company in Brazil, ranking among the top 10 in tower count. In 2015, Alex co-founded Arqueiro Telecom, pioneering shared backhaul services for Brazilian wireless carriers. His earlier career spanned roles in Silicon Valley, including General Counsel & Secretary at Amber Networks and Telephia, contributing to their successful acquisitions.

This leadership team ensures BIC’s ability to deliver high-quality, reliable solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of Brazil's telecom industry.

Key Advantages of BIC

BIC’s Founder and CEO, Javier Rodriguez Garcia stated - “Throughout the years, the BIC management team members have been either directly in charge of Brazil’s telecom rollout, or have been sought out by C level management teams and/or the main investors in the market, in order to advise as to the the history, present, and future needs of the market. We know that the time is ripe for a new independent provider of digital assets for the carriers. Right now, the most important thing is to add and grow 5G and 6G rapidly with innovative solutions that will help in this digital expansion.”.

BIC stands out through:

Enhanced Coverage & Capacity: BIC's experienced team ensures expanded network reach, providing better service in more areas, including the rapid deployment of 5G technology across Brazil.

Cost Efficiency and Operational Savings: BIC offers experienced resources as an extension of mobile telecommunication companies’ teams, ensuring cost-effective planning, deployment, and optimization.

Innovation and Market Competitiveness: With decades of experience in deploying 3G, 4G, and now 5G networks, BIC collaborates with in-house telecom teams to deliver world-class network solutions.

Investment Drive and Operational Expansion

BIC is set to complete its inaugural investment round, welcoming qualified investors to join in accelerating the deployment of essential cell tower infrastructure. This funding will drive BIC's strategic expansion across key regions in Brazil, improving network coverage and service reliability for mobile carriers and their customers.

BIC is also pleased to announce the launch of its new website, designed and developed by SeoSamba. The website, now live at https://brazilinfracompany.com, represents a key milestone for BIC as it continues to roll out its operational plans.

About Brazil Infrastructure Company

Brazil Infrastructure Company was founded by a group of seasoned industry professionals with decades of experience in the telecom infrastructure sector. The team is dedicated to providing top-tier services, including network design, installation, and maintenance, to support the growing demand for reliable and efficient telecom solutions. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Brazil Infrastructure Company is set to become a leader in the industry. Find out more information at https://brazilinfracompany.com

