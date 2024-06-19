Join us in November 2025 for the 5th International Professional Geology Conference!

Join us in November 2025 for the fifth edition of the International Professional Geology Conference (IPGC)!

Under the theme “Building on the Past, Advancing towards the Future: Geology in the Era of Technology”, geology professionals and industry leaders from all over the world will gather to share knowledge and network.

Organised by the Spanish Official Association of Geologists (Colegio Oficial de Geólogos), the European Federation of Geologists (EFG) and the Portuguese Association of Geologists (Associação Portuguesa de Geólogos), we invite you to save the dates:

– Join us in Zaragoza, Spain 🇪🇸

– 5 to 7 November 2025 🗓

Check out the conference website and stay tuned for further announcements in the coming weeks: