Moldova: regional market in Colibasi modernised with EU and UNDP support

The regional market ‘Cu drag de Colibași’, modernised with the support of the European Union and UNDP, reopened on 17 June.

The market is located next to the Cahul-Giurgiulesti road section of one of the main national routes, and is an important trading platform for local producers.

Now, more than 90 vendors will sell their products in stalls, and at least 28 vendors will sell dairy products, eggs, and meat in specially designated areas in the hall. In six village huts, local craftsmen will present their products.

The works, worth more than €200,000, included the construction of an indoor and outdoor hall, landscaping and six rustic huts, and installation of indoor and outdoor networks (water and sewerage, ventilation, electricity supply, etc.). Also, parking spaces were arranged, and access ramps were built for people with disabilities and parents with prams.

Ion Dolganiuc, Mayor of Colibași village, said the market upgrade would help boost the local economy. “With the support of the EU we have managed to improve the welfare of the inhabitants of the Lower Prut Meadow micro-region by providing a modern infrastructure for a market for both local and regional producers and potential buyers of goods produced in the region,” Dolganiuc said.

The budget was covered by the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal regions’ programme, funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP and UNICEF, and from the contribution of the Colibași City Hall.

