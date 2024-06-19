Azerbaijan: join lecture on human risks, health crises and responses to climate change ahead of COP29

On 27 June, the Kapuscinski development lectures, a joint initiative of the European Commission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is organising a lecture on, ‘Living in a complex world: can planetary health offer a way forward?’

Dr Jemilah Mahmood, Executive Director of the Sunway Centre for Planetary Health at Sunway University Malaysia, will give a lecture on human risks, health crises and responses to climate change.

Register here to attend the event online (Zoom platform) or come to the event in Baku.

The lecture is organised as part of the preparations to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). Azerbaijan has been selected as the Presidency of COP29, to be hosted in Baku this November.

The Kapuscinski Development Lecture series, named for Ryszard Kapuscinski, a Polish journalist and writer, is organised jointly by the European Commission, the United Nations Development Programme and a network of partner universities and think tanks. Since 2009, over 40,000 participants – live and online – have attended over 130 lectures.

