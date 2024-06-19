Girls Media Academy 1.0: Ukrainian girls aged 18-21 invited to apply by 28 June

The Girls Media Academy 1.0 project offers a unique opportunity for girls who do not study journalism or communications as part of their formal education to learn more about how media, communications and blogging work in Ukraine.

The Academy will take place from 6 July to 2 November.

The programme includes 20 online meetings, creative tasks, team building, and a media competition. The programme also offers internships in the editorial office of the project’s media partner – the online magazine Ukrainky – and a two-day study visit to Kyiv for the most diligent graduates (20 people).

Academy participants will also take part in a contest of socially oriented materials for social networks. The author of the best materials will receive a grant of UAH 3,000 to purchase additional training materials/courses on a topic that corresponds to the theme of the project.

Admission is open to girls 18-21 years old from all over Ukraine who are studying at a college or university in a field of study not related to journalism or communications (e.g. history, sociology, economics, IT, etc.).

The deadline for applications is 28 June.

The ‘Girls Media Academy’ project is founded by the NGO ‘Women’s League’, which launched its first academies in various fields as part of the ‘EU4Youth Alumni Network’ programme, with the support of the European Union. The Girls Media Academy 1.0 project was launched with the support of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation in Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release

Story: EU4Youth Alumni empowering teenage girls in Ukraine to lead