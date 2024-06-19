EU’s ethical guidelines on the use of AI and Data in teaching are now available in Georgian

The European Commission’s Ethical Guidelines on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data in Teaching and Learning are now available in Georgian.

The guidelines, first published in October 2022, are intended for primary and secondary teachers, and can be used by educators with little or no experience with digital education.

They clarify popular and widespread misconceptions about artificial intelligence (AI) that might confuse people and cause anxiety over its use, especially in education.

Ethical considerations and requirements underpinning the guidelines are addressed, and practical advice is offered to educators and school leaders on how to integrate the effective use of AI and data into school education.

The guidelines discuss emerging competences for the ethical use of AI and data among teachers and educators, suggesting ways of raising awareness and engaging with the community.

in Georgia, 5,000 copies of the Guidelines and a factsheet, printed in Georgian, will be distributed countrywide through NGOs, formal and non-formal education centres, professional associations, universities, the National Centre for Teacher Professional Development (TPDC) and the media literacy department of the Georgian National Communications Commission (ComCom).

