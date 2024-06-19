EU and UNDP help open two more Safety Rooms in Ukraine

With support from the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has opened two more Safety Rooms at the State Emergency Service rescue unit premises in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts of Ukraine.

Now preschoolers and schoolchildren in the towns of Trostyanets and Ternivka can learn about mine safety and strengthen their fire safety and civil defence skills under the guidance of professional rescuers. The Safety Rooms are equipped with all the necessary equipment for interactive learning.

“This interactive and visual approach to creating Safety Rooms is a very effective form of preventive work with the younger generation,” says a Facebook post by UNDP Ukraine.

The Safety Room project at the State Emergency Service rescue unit premises in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts was implemented with assistance from UNDP in Ukraine and with financial support from the European Union, provided in the framework of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ project.

