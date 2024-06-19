Premier Phophi Ramathuba on appointment of Limpopo Executive Council

Fellow citizens of Limpopo, distinguished guests, and members of the media,

It is with great excitement and a profound sense of responsibility that I stand before you today, following my appointment as Premier of Limpopo Province. In line with the Constitutional requirements of the Republic of South Africa, I am pleased to announce the appointment of the members of the Executive Council who will serve alongside me in our collective mission to advance the development and prosperity of our beloved province.

The individuals I have appointed to the Executive Council bring a wealth of experience, dedication, and a deep commitment to serving our people. They have been chosen for their proven track records, their expertise in their respective fields, and their unwavering commitment to the values and principles that underpin our democracy.

As we embark on this journey together, our primary focus will be on addressing the pressing challenges that our province faces, including economic growth, unemployment, job creation, industrialisation, agriculture and rural development, water provision, roads and general infrastructure development, healthcare, education and crime. We are committed to fostering an inclusive and transparent government that works tirelessly to improve the lives of all our citizens.

The members of the Executive Council will be tasked with specific portfolios, each critical to the holistic development of our province. They will be expected to lead with integrity, accountability, and a relentless drive to achieve tangible results. Together, we will work to ensure that the policies and programmes we implement are effective, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of our communities.

I have full confidence in the capabilities of the newly appointed Executive Council members, and I am certain that, with their support and the collective efforts of all stakeholders, we will make significant strides in realising the vision of a prosperous, equitable, and thriving Limpopo.

I call upon all citizens of Limpopo to join us in this endeavour. Your active participation, feedback, and collaboration are essential as we strive to build a better future for all. Let us move forward with unity, determination, and a shared commitment to the progress and well-being of our province.

Ladies and gentlemen of the media, people of Limpopo, it is my pleasure to announce your 7th Administration Executive Council. The people under whose leadership we should achieve the above stated objectives in consultation with all of them I made it clear that we dare not fail the people of this province. The elections are over and we now need all shoulders to the wheel.

Department of Education - Ms Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya

Department of Health - Ms Mashego Dieketseng Masesi

Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs - Mr Basikopo Rogers Makamu

Department of Social Development - Ms Fulufhelo Florence Radzilani

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture - Mr Maseko Funani Jerry

Limpopo Provincial Treasury - Mr Mahoai Kgabo Elias

Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism - Mr Tshitereke Baldwin Matibe

Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure - Mr Rachoene Sebataolo Ernest

Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development - Ms Kekana Nakedi Grace

Department of Transport and Community Safety - Ms Mathye Susani Violet

Thank you.