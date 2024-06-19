HEMPE Helps Introduces New Sample Products for CBD Hot and Ice Gels

Try Before You Buy: Experience the Relief of CBD Hot and Ice Gels in Convenient 3ml Sachets

WIMBORNE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEMPE Helps, a leading provider of premium CBD products, is excited to announce the launch of two new sample products designed to offer customers the opportunity to experience the soothing benefits of their CBD Hot and Ice Gels before committing to a full-sized purchase.

These new 3ml "Try Before You Buy" sachets are now available for order on the HEMPE Helps website.

The new product samples include:

Try Before You Buy - Hot Muscle & Joint CBD Gel 3ml

Try Before You Buy - Ice Muscle & Joint CBD Gel 3ml

"When people try our HEMPE products they’re usually surprised by how much they love them, so we are thrilled to offer the chance to experience our powerful CBD Hot and Ice Gels in these sample sizes for only 99p" said Ross Whittaker, CMO at HEMPE Helps.

"Our new sachets are perfect for those who want to trial the benefits of our CBD gels first-hand before purchasing a larger container. With free UK delivery, it's never been easier to try our strong new natural solution for muscle and joint relief."

The CBD Hot Gel is designed to provide soothing warmth to relieve muscle and joint pain, while the CBD Ice Gel offers a cooling sensation to reduce inflammation and discomfort.

Both products are formulated with high-quality CBD and natural ingredients to ensure effective and safe relief.

To learn more about HEMPE Helps and to order your sample sachets, visit hempehelps.com.

About HEMPE Helps

HEMPE Helps is dedicated to providing premium CBD products that enhance wellness and alleviate pain. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, HEMPE Helps offers a range of CBD-infused products designed to support a healthier lifestyle.



HEMPE Helps in Action