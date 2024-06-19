Hydromet Gap Report launch: collaboration needed to ensure Early Warnings for All

Hydromet Gap Report: The development and regular publication of the Hydromet Gap Report is one of the ten commitments outlined in the declaration of the Alliance for Hydromet Development, of which WMO is a founding member. The report monitors progress in closing the global capacity gap on weather, climate, hydrological and related environmental services. It also takes stock of progress on Alliance commitments.

Alliance for Hydromet Development: The Alliance brings together major international development, humanitarian and climate finance institutions, collectively committed to scale up and unite efforts to close the hydromet capacity gap by 2030. It aims to increase the effectiveness and sustainability of hydromet investments by forging a coordinated and collaborative partnership which recognizes and leverages the respective competencies and expertise of its members. Members are: Adaptation Fund (AF), African Development Bank (AfDB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Climate Investment Funds (CIF), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EB), Global Environment Facility (GEF), Green Climate Fund (GCF), Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Bank, World Food Programme (WFP), World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF): SOFF is a UN specialized fund co-created by WMO, UNDP and UNEP to close the climate and weather observations data gap in countries with the most severe shortfalls in observations, prioritizing Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and SIDS. SOFF provides long term financial and technical assistance to support the acquisition and international sharing of basic weather and climate observations, according to the internationally agreed Global Basic Observing Network (GBON) regulations. SOFF is a foundational element and delivery vehicle of the UN Early Warnings for All Initiative. The establishment of SOFF was the first priority of the Alliance for Hydromet Development.