Programming Software Market 2024: Global Industry Overview and Future Prospects

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The programming software market size has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching $1.77 billion in 2023 and projected to grow to $2.04 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This growth can be attributed to advancements in personal computing, agile methodologies, the introduction of high-level programming languages, graphical user interfaces (GUI), and object-oriented programming (OOP).

Rising Emergence of New Programming Languages and Mobile Development Drive Market Growth

The programming software market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, forecasted to reach $3.63 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include the emergence of new programming languages, increasing demand for mobile development, and rising cybersecurity concerns. The market will also be influenced by major trends such as the evolution of programming languages, advancements in hardware, operating system development, the open-source movement, and mobile computing.

Major Players and Innovative Products

Key companies in the programming software market, including Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and Oracle Corporation, are focusing on developing innovative products like AI coding assistants. These tools enhance developer productivity, improve code quality, and streamline the app development process. For instance, GitHub Inc. launched GitHub Copilot Enterprise in February 2024, an AI coding assistant that provides intelligent code recommendations and automates repetitive tasks to boost productivity and maintain code quality.

Current Trends in Programming Software

In addition to AI coding assistants, major trends shaping the programming software market include the development of advanced hardware, enhancements in operating systems, and the increasing adoption of open-source software. These trends are pivotal in meeting the evolving demands of software developers and businesses alike.

Market Segments

The programming software market is segmented based on:

• Product Type: Cloud Based, On-Premise

• Application: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

• End Users: Information Technology And Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the programming software market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Programming Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Programming Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on programming software market size, programming software market drivers and trends, programming software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The programming software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

