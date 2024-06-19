ICON Direct Expands Its Collection of Fender Skirts

Winkler, Manitoba-based ICON Direct announces the expansion of its fender skirt collection, offering a wider variety of styles and colours for RV enthusiasts.

WINKLER, MANITOBA, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICON Technologies Limited, a leading supplier of RV replacement and enhancement parts, has announced a significant expansion of its RV fender skirt collection. This move caters to the growing demand for these functional and aesthetic add-ons among RV owners in the United States and Canada.

ICON Direct's fender skirt selection now boasts a wider range of options, encompassing various sizes, styles, and colours. They carry parts for a comprehensive list of RV models, including single, tandem, and triple-axle configurations, as well as Class A Motorhomes. The company emphasizes that even if a specific model's skirt isn't readily available; they offer a unique service where customers can send in their old fender skirt for precise recreation.

"We understand that RV owners take pride in their vehicles and want to personalize them," said Mr. John Loewen, President and CEO of ICON. "Our expanded fender skirt collection empowers them to achieve the desired look and functionality for their RV, ensuring a smooth ride and a touch of elegance on the road."

Benefits of ICON Direct's RV Fender Skirts:

• Constructed from durable, impact-resistant ABS plastic for long-lasting performance.

• Available in a variety of sizes and styles to perfectly match different RV models.

• Color options provide a touch of personalization to enhance the RV's aesthetics.

• Contributes to improved fuel efficiency by reducing wind resistance.

• Protects the undercarriage of the RV from road debris and harsh weather conditions.

ICON Direct stands out in the industry because of dedication to customer satisfaction. The company offers an industry-leading warranty, with a committment that all products are free from defects in material and workmanship under normal use. Furthermore, ICON Direct’s straightforward refund and exchange policy ensures a smooth experience for customers who need to return or exchange their products.

Shipping is also a priority for ICON Direct, with a comprehensive shipping policy designed to deliver products promptly and efficiently to customers across the United States. The company provides tracking information for all orders, ensuring transparency and peace of mind for customers.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus remains on providing innovative solutions and outstanding service,” said Loewen. “Our expanded collection of fender skirts is just one example of how we are meeting the needs of RV enthusiasts and OEM customers alike.”

ICON Direct’s products are available both online and through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors, making it easy for customers to access the parts they need, wherever they are.

For more information about ICON Direct's expanded fender skirt collection or to explore their other quality RV products, please visit their website at https://www.icondirect.com/ or call +1-888-362-4266. Stay updated on the latest news and insights by following ICON Direct's blog at https://www.icondirect.com/blog/.

###

About ICON Technologies:

ICON Technologies is a privately held corporation that provides innovative custom thermoformed solutions to OEM customers, helping customers enhance the functionality and practicality of their OEM products, and supplying quality RV products through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

Contact Details:

925 Roblin Blvd E

Winkler, MB R6W 0N2

Canada

Note to Editors:

• ICON Direct offers a comprehensive warranty on its products. Details regarding the warranty coverage can be found on the company's website.

• ICON Direct provides a customer-friendly return and exchange policy for added peace of mind.

• For further information on ICON Direct's shipping policy and delivery timelines, please visit the company's website.

End of Press Release.