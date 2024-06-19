New Cabaret Venue and Bar Launches in Melbourne: VIVA

The Cast at VIVA VIVA VIVA Melbourne

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA , June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Melbourne's industrial precinct has levelled-up with the opening of VIVA, a transformative new venue that blends live performance with premium dining. Combining a bar and cabaret space, VIVA is poised to become an Australian epicentre for underground entertainment, food, and beverage.

VIVA invites guests to step into a world where the past and present collide. Echoing the extravagance of the 1920s combined with world-class staging and technology, VIVA will serve as a stage for some of the country's most renowned dance and cabaret performers. The venue is designed to evoke a sense of escapism, transporting guests to a world set to delight, excite, and challenge.

With two exclusive in-house shows that define the evening's entertainment, a night at VIVA begins with Elegant, a titillating cabaret performance filled with comedy, dance, allure and drama. For those who stay around for the late show, or arrive for it, Exotic is a bolder and more provocative show set to dazzle, delight and maybe even challenge you.

With early show Elegant designed and directed by arts and entertainment heavyweight, Jason Coleman, whose portfolio of work includes the Sydney Olympics opening ceremony, Hair, Hairspray and So You Think you Can Dance. Guests to VIVA can expect BIG things in an intimate setting.

Director of VIVA Karlee Kaminski said, “At VIVA, our aim is to merge the magic of live performance with exceptional dining, service, and drinks, setting a new benchmark in entertainment for Melbourne. We're creating an environment where every evening is an event, where the lights, the sounds, and the atmosphere are as much a part of the experience as the performances on stage and the exquisite dishes on your table.”

Bookings for VIVA are now open, inviting you to discover a venue where every performance is a masterpiece and every meal is a work of art. Join us later this month for an unforgettable opening that will set the stage for North Melbourne's newest chapter in cultural excellence.

For bookings at VIVA head to vivamelbourne.com.au