Transformative Power: Insights into the Generative AI in Animation Market 2024

Generative AI In Animation Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The generative AI in animation market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generative AI in animation market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.28 billion in 2023 to $1.75 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2%. This growth is attributed to the automation of animation processes, realistic animations based on real-world footage, experimentation with different animation styles, increased creative productivity, and widespread adoption and integration.

Exponential Growth Expected in the Next Few Years

The generative AI in animation market size is expected to see continued exponential growth, reaching $6.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.4%. Factors driving this growth include ethical considerations, cross-platform compatibility, integration with interactivity, efficiency improvements, enhancement of realism, and increased accessibility.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Meta Platforms Inc. are at the forefront of developing generative AI technologies for animation. These companies focus on advancing AI-driven solutions to enhance animation creation processes and improve user experiences.

In a recent development, DeepMotion Inc. launched Saymotion, a browser-based generative AI service that transforms text prompts into intricate 3D animations effortlessly. This innovative platform utilizes natural language processing (NLP) to generate animations in various formats suitable for animation software and game engines.

Key Trends in the Market

In the forecast period, key trends include procedural animation, style transfer for animation, enhanced scene generation, AI-driven lip sync, and real-time character animation. These advancements are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in animation creation, offering new avenues for creativity and efficiency.

Market Segments

• Type:

• Transformers

• Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN)

• Variational Autoencoders (VAE)

• Other Types

• Components:

• Solutions

• Services

• Application:

• Television and Over-The-Top (OTT)

• Films

• Advertisements

• Gaming

• Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Growth

North America dominated the generative AI in animation market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high adoption rates. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, fueled by increasing investments in digital technologies and rising demand for animated content across various industries.

Generative AI In Animation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Generative AI In Animation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on generative AI in animation market size, generative AI in animation market drivers and trends, generative AI in animation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The generative AI in animation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

