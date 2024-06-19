Submit Release
LoginRadius Launches Push Notification MFA to Enhance Customer Authentication Experience and Security

LoginRadius, a leading Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) vendor, launches Push Notification MFA in its high-performance CIAM platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a global Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) provider, announces the launch of Push Notification MFA within its robust CIAM platform. The new feature aims to augment password risks and streamline the authentication process for users.

In today's digital landscape, while OTP-based MFA options augment password risks, they can introduce friction and increase operational costs. To help enterprises overcome these challenges, LoginRadius has launched its Push Notification MFA, a secure and seamless secondary authentication process that requires approval on customers' mobile devices following primary authentication via traditional credentials like usernames and passwords.

Enterprises can deliver push notifications to their customers (or end-users) through their mobile apps on iOS and Android, or via the LoginRadius Authenticator application tailored for both Android and iOS devices. They can also customize the push notification to align with their brand identity and efficiently manage the notification content and language.

"Organizations require the right tools to defend identity, not just at login but beyond. LoginRadius' Push Notification MFA improves accessibility and ease for multi-factor authentication while enhancing authenticator security,” says Rakesh Soni, Founding CEO of LoginRadius.

“Aligned with our relentless commitment to securing our customers' most sensitive data, our team is constantly working on new features, including passwordless, to make authentication even more accessible and hassle-free for our customers,” he adds.

Check out this datasheet to learn more about the LoginRadius Push Notification MFA.

About LoginRadius

LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.

The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open-source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 500 brands, with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.

The company has been named a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.

For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.

