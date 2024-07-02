Screens.ai Launches AI-Powered 'Boosts' to Instantly Automate Tedious Legal Contract Review Tasks in Word
Screens.ai 'Boosts' Feature Empowers Attorney with AI-Driven Contract Review Automation
With Boosts, we are not just automating tedious tasks. We are making contract review and negotiation more intuitive, accurate, and enjoyable for legal professionals”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screens.ai, a marketplace for AI-based contract review, today announced the launch of Boosts, a new feature designed to improve the contract review process directly in Microsoft Word. Boosts further demonstrates Screens.ai’s commitment to continuously shipping new products to improve the user experience for legal professionals.
— Otto Hanson, founder and CEO, Screens
Boosts are custom AI functions that automate common, repetitive tasks when reviewing contracts in Microsoft Word. With a single click, legal professionals can redline clauses to make them mutual, remove ambiguities, add qualifiers, auto-negotiate, or shorten. Additionally, Boosts can provide summaries of risks, critical actions, and legal liabilities for user-selected contract sections – ensuring a comprehensive understanding of negotiation opportunities and potential pitfalls.
"Contract review has long been a laborious and time-intensive process, often leading to oversights and inconsistencies," said Otto Hanson, founder and CEO of Screens.ai. "With Boosts, we are not just automating tedious tasks. We are making contract review and negotiation more intuitive, accurate, and enjoyable for legal professionals."
The introduction of Boosts reinforces the company's pace of innovation. "Boosts are just another step in our journey to developing solutions that allow legal professionals to work smarter, not harder," states Hanson.
To learn more about Screens.ai's AI-powered contract review platform, visit www.screens.ai.
About Screens.ai
The Screens AI-powered platform provides insights and plain-English explanations to make contracts easier to understand, faster to sign, and fairer for all parties involved. Trained on the world’s largest human-reviewed contract dataset, the AI-powered, human-backed contract review platform lets legal professionals quickly identify red flags buried in fine print and accurately review and redline to reduce or eliminate negotiations. Legal teams can also access a marketplace of expert-crafted AI contract playbooks created by top legal talent. Screens is built by TermScout, which is backed by NFX, GroundUp Ventures, Techstars, HillTop Ventures, The LegalTech Fund, Bridge Investment Group, Underdog Labs, and Killer Whale Strategies Legal Disruption Syndicate.
Media contacts:
Holly Hamann
CMO, Screens.ai
holly@termscout.com
Zach Abramowitz
Founder, Killer Whale Strategies
zach@killerwhalestrategies.com
Holly Hamann
Screens
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn