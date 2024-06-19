Sharematch.me Appoints David Battle as Non-Executive Chairman
David Battle brings over three decades of distinguished experience in the finance and technology sectorsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharematch.me, an innovative startup transforming the digital marketplace for private shares, proudly announces the appointment of David Battle as the Non-Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
David Battle brings over three decades of distinguished experience in the finance and technology sectors. His career is highlighted by strategic leadership roles, including his tenure as Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Global Markets, SVP at Singapore Stock Exchange and his significant contributions as Managing Director at NEX Exchange (now Aquis Stock Exchange). Each played a crucial role in shaping his expertise, knowledge and experience in financial markets infrastructure.
"David's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Sharematch.me," said Gillian Hughes, CEO of Sharematch.me. "His extensive expertise and visionary leadership, particularly his experience with NEX Exchange, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform and deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."
Sharematch.me is dedicated to bridging the gap between private companies and their investors by providing a seamless digital marketplace for private shares. The platform enables easy trading of shares, instant transaction confirmations and utilises trusted technology used by international stock exchanges for security. This user-friendly platform facilitates direct communication between companies and investors without the need for intermediaries, making it easy to buy and sell private company shares.
"I am excited to join Sharematch.me at such an exciting time in its journey," said David Battle. "The platform's unique approach to the secondary share market has potential to transform the industry and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth."
As a dynamic startup, Sharematch.me is positioned as the world’s most agile and accessible digital marketplace for private shares. By offering a platform that operates 24/7, 365 days a year, Sharematch.me helps companies and sophisticated investors share information seamlessly and conduct transactions efficiently.
