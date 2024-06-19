UNDP PLEDGED SUPPORT FOR GNUT’S NEC AND DONOR ROUNDTABLE EVENT

In a courtesy call today to the Prime Minister honorable Jeremiah Manele MP, the United Nations resident coordinator to Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, Dirk Wagener has pledged United Nations support for the government’s proposed National Economic Summit and the Donors Roundtable event.

The National Economic Summit and the Donors Roundtable event are both activities in the Government for National Unity and Transformation’s 100 days’ program.

In expressing UN’s strong support for government, Wagener stated that the UNDP and other UN agencies on the ground have 180 personnel who are on standby to support the government in its development aspirations.

The UN resident coordinator underscored that the UNDP and other UN agencies have the capacity and expertise that can assist in the National Economic Summit and the Donors Roundtable event.

Dirk Wagener also offered UNDP’s support to government’s translation and program document which the government is in the process to complete.

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele acknowledged the UN agencies on the ground who have continued to support the government in various endeavors, PM in particular paid tribute to United Nation Development Program’s on- going support to the electoral reform.

PM Manele also acknowledged UNDP’s support to the parliamentary strengthening project which is to strengthen the autonomy of the parliament.

The Prime Minister further acknowledged UNDP’s support in the M- Selen project and also the UN Capital Development Funds (UNCDF).

Amongst other issues of common interests, the Prime Minister reiterated how much the country value the partnership with UN and its agencies.

PM Manele reaffirmed that the government deeply appreciate that partnership and looks forward to deepen the relationship.

The Prime Minister also expressed the government’s desire for UN to have a resident representative in the country, underscoring that a strong presence on the ground is important.

PM Manele reaffirmed that he looks forward for a bilateral meeting with the UN Secretary General in Tonga later this year.

While highlighting the multiple challenges the country is faced with, the Prime Minister reiterated that the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) is committed to work with all partners and that include all the UN agencies.

Prior to the meeting proper, the UN resident coordinator also congratulated the Prime Minister on his successful election as the head of the government. Dirk Wagener assured PM Manele of UNDP’s support to realize government’s development aspirations.

End//