Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad Sponsors Midsummer Gala 2024 in NYC, to Benefit Gabrielle's Angels for Cancer Research
PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned cosmetic dentist, Dr. Radwa Saad, owner of the most luxurious dental office in the US, Dent Blanche Dental, proudly sponsored the prestigious Midsummer Gala held in New York City in June, 2024. The event, dedicated to supporting Gabrielle's Angels for Cancer Research, saw an impressive turnout of celebrities and notable figures, including honoree Charlie Walk, the legendary music executive.
Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad, owner of Dent Blanche Dental with Artist Fer Da Silva at the Midsummer Gala 2024, NYC
Dr. Radwa Saad's commitment to philanthropy and community wellness was further highlighted through her collaboration with acclaimed artist Fer DaSilva. Together, they contributed to the gala's mission of advancing cancer research, combining art and science to inspire hope and healing. Fer DaSilva's captivating artwork, featured prominently at the event, symbolized the transformative power of innovative cancer treatments and the relentless pursuit of cures.
The Midsummer Gala celebrated its honoree, Charlie Walk, whose contributions to the music industry have left an indelible mark. His dedication to philanthropic efforts and passion for supporting cancer research resonated deeply with the evening's cause. The gala also welcomed distinguished guests such as Prince Mario Max, among other celebrities, who lent their voices and support to this vital cause.
The evening was covered extensively by esteemed reporter Shelli Stelmak, the queen of exquisite style, ensuring that the impactful stories and inspiring moments reached a wide audience. Her coverage captured the essence of the gala, highlighting the unity and determination of all attendees to support Gabrielle's Angels and their mission to eradicate cancer through innovative research.
Dr. Radwa Saad was joined by her husband, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Elgammal, a renowned international AI speaker, founder of Playform.io, and the visionary behind Beethoven 10th symphony "Beethoven X: The AI Experience". Together, their presence highlighted the intersection of innovation, artistry, and dedication to meaningful causes.
Dr. Radwa Saad expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to sponsor and participate in such a meaningful event. "Supporting Gabrielle's Angels for Cancer Research is a cause that is very close to my heart. I am deeply honored to support Gabrielle's Angels for Cancer Research and to collaborate with Fer DaSilva," said Dr. Radwa Saad. "Being part of an event that unites art, science, and philanthropy to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer is truly inspiring. Collaborating with Fer DaSilva and contributing to this gala has been an honor. Together, we can make a significant impact in the fight against cancer."
The Midsummer Gala 2024 was an evening of elegance, unity, and generosity, marking another successful milestone in the ongoing quest to conquer cancer. Dr. Saad's involvement underscored the importance of community, collaboration, and unwavering support in advancing the mission of Gabrielle's Angels for Cancer Research.
Media Contact:
Dr. Radwa Saad
Dent Blanche Dental
3640 Lawrenceville Rd
Princeton, NJ, 08540
Phone: 609-890-1888
Email: Drsaad@dentblanchedental.com
For more information about Gabrielle's Angels for Cancer Research, visit www.gabriellesangels.org.
