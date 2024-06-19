AXA IM Select wins at The European Global Banking & Finance Awards 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The European, throughout the last decade, has been celebrating achievement, innovation and excellence through our annual awards programme. We recognise organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd, and are consequently moving their industries forward. Good governance, innovation and know-how, and quality of service are all major considerations.
The European would like to congratulate AXA IM Select on winning the following title for our Global Banking & Finance Awards 2024:
Best Specialist in Multi-Manager Investment Solutions – Europe
About AXA IM Select
AXA IM Select is a global multi-manager providing investment management and advisory services aiming to help individuals and institutions meet their financial goals. Part of the AXA Group, AXA IM Select is a business unit of AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), with assets under management of €32 billion* across Europe and Asia.
By combining agility and an entrepreneurial spirit, AXA IM Select benefits from the stability and opportunities provided by being part of the AXA Group, a world leader in insurance and asset management.
AXA IM Select wants to make investing accessible to everyone – whether they’re looking for a more comfortable retirement, generating an income or looking to grow their capital.
*31 March 2024. This figure includes assets under management and advisory for all AXA IM Select businesses as well as variable annuity assets that we provide hedging services on. The AXA IM Select businesses include AXA IM Select Asia Limited based in Hong Kong, Architas Multi-Manager Europe Ltd based in Dublin, AXA IM Select France and AXA IM Select Belgium. Issued in the UK by AXA Investment Managers UK Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Registered in England and Wales No: 01431068. Registered Office: 22 Bishopsgate London EC2N 4BQ
select.axa-im.com
ENDS
Jonathan Edwards
The European would like to congratulate AXA IM Select on winning the following title for our Global Banking & Finance Awards 2024:
Best Specialist in Multi-Manager Investment Solutions – Europe
About AXA IM Select
AXA IM Select is a global multi-manager providing investment management and advisory services aiming to help individuals and institutions meet their financial goals. Part of the AXA Group, AXA IM Select is a business unit of AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), with assets under management of €32 billion* across Europe and Asia.
By combining agility and an entrepreneurial spirit, AXA IM Select benefits from the stability and opportunities provided by being part of the AXA Group, a world leader in insurance and asset management.
AXA IM Select wants to make investing accessible to everyone – whether they’re looking for a more comfortable retirement, generating an income or looking to grow their capital.
*31 March 2024. This figure includes assets under management and advisory for all AXA IM Select businesses as well as variable annuity assets that we provide hedging services on. The AXA IM Select businesses include AXA IM Select Asia Limited based in Hong Kong, Architas Multi-Manager Europe Ltd based in Dublin, AXA IM Select France and AXA IM Select Belgium. Issued in the UK by AXA Investment Managers UK Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Registered in England and Wales No: 01431068. Registered Office: 22 Bishopsgate London EC2N 4BQ
select.axa-im.com
ENDS
Jonathan Edwards
CP Media Global Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
YouTube
Other