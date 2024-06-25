Summer Hairstyle Trend: Hair Extensions Cardiff City Centre
CARDIFF, CARDIFF, WALES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazarou Hair, a premier Cardiff Hair Extensions Salon located in the heart of Cardiff City Centre, is excited to announce its comprehensive range of hair extensions, perfect for transforming hairstyles this summer. With the rising popularity of hair extensions, Lazarou Hair is leading the way in providing top-quality hair extensions in Cardiff, including hair weave options and various fitting methods.
Why Choose Hair Extensions This Summer?
Summer is the perfect time to experiment with new looks, and hair extensions offer an ideal solution for those seeking a fresh, vibrant hairstyle without the commitment of a permanent change. Whether for festivals, a beach holiday, or just added volume and length for a stunning summer style, hair extensions can help achieve a set of diverse looks effortlessly.
Hairstyle Options Available
At Lazarou Hair, clients can choose from a variety of hairstyle options, tailored to meet their unique preferences and hair types. From sleek, long locks to voluminous curls, the possibilities are endless. The salon offers:
- Classic Long Extensions: Perfect for adding length and volume.
- Beach Waves: Ideal for a relaxed, natural summer vibe.
- Bold Colours: For those wanting to make a statement with vibrant shades.
- Subtle Highlights: To enhance natural hair with sun-kissed tones.
Various Fitting Methods
Understanding that every client has different needs, Lazarou Hair provides several fitting methods for hair extensions in Cardiff. These include:
- Tape-In Extensions: Quick to apply and remove, perfect for temporary transformations.
- Micro-Ring Extensions: A heat-free method that is gentle on natural hair.
- Keratin Bond Extensions: For a long-lasting and secure fit.
- Hair Weave/Weft: A popular choice for adding thickness and length seamlessly.
Caring for Hair Extensions in Summer
Maintaining the quality and appearance of hair extensions during the summer months is crucial. Lazarou Hair recommends the following hair extensions care tips to ensure hair extensions stay beautiful and healthy:
Salt and Chlorine Damage: After swimming, the hair needs to be rinsed thoroughly to remove any salt or chlorine, which can damage extensions.
UV Protectant: Made from real human hair, hair extensions need to be protected from harmful UV rays that can cause dryness and colour fading.
Brushing: Using a soft-bristle brush or detangler helps to keep hair extensions tangle-free and smooth.
Hydration: Applying leave-in conditioners and nourishing oils keep hair extensions soft and shiny.
Affordable Luxury with Transparent Pricing
Lazarou Hair ensures that clients receive the best value for their investment. The salon offers competitive Hair Extensions Cardiff Prices, providing a range of options to suit different budgets. Detailed consultations are available to help clients choose the best type of extensions and fitting method for their needs, ensuring satisfaction and stunning results.
About Lazarou Hair
Lazarou Hair is a renowned Cardiff Hair Salon known for its expertise in hair extensions and commitment to excellence. Located in the bustling Cardiff City Centre, the salon prides itself on offering high-quality Hair Extensions and exceptional customer service. With a team of experienced stylists, Lazarou Hair guarantees a luxurious and personalised experience for every client.
