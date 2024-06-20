Startup Revolutionises Government Travel Safety Efforts with Travel Smart App

Travel Smart helps you keep safe while getting the most from your travels

Startup TGuard 24/7 fills the gaps of Australian Smart Traveller by providing Australians 24/7 travel monitoring and push notifications via a revolutionary app

Our mission is to empower Australian and global travellers with the tools they need to stay safe and informed, maximising their travel experience no matter where they are in the world” — Blagoja Maso, Managing Director at TGuard.

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global travel becomes increasingly unpredictable, ensuring the safety and well-being of Australian travellers is more crucial than ever. While the Australian Government's Smart Traveller service provides valuable information, it lacks a mobile application, rendering it less effective for travellers who rely on real-time updates while on the move. Smart Traveller currently only sends email notifications, which can be easily missed when travelling.

This is where an innovative startup from Adelaide, TGuard 24/7, steps in with their groundbreaking Travel Smart app. Designed to bridge the gap, this revolutionary app provides Australians and global travellers with critical safety information and real-time alerts, directly through their mobile devices.

Trusted Travel Companion

Travel Smart is a cutting-edge mobile application developed to offer comprehensive safety alerts, travel advice, and essential resources for Australian travellers. Whether planning a holiday, a business trip, or an extended stay abroad, Travel Smart equips travellers with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe and informed on their journey.

Travel Safety Features:

24/7 Real-Time Safety Notifications: Receive instant updates on security threats, natural disasters, and other emergencies specific to your destination, helping you stay ahead of potential risks. One of the data sources includes Australian Smart Traveller, ensuring you have the most reliable and up-to-date information at your fingertips.

Comprehensive Travel Advice: Access expert advice on health, safety, local regulations, and cultural norms tailored to your travel itinerary, ensuring you make informed decisions.

Personalized Alerts: Customise alert settings based on your travel plans to receive relevant notifications, including updates on flight changes, weather conditions, and more.

Emergency Assistance: Easily connect with local authorities, medical facilities, and emergency services, ensuring prompt support when you need it most with in-app click-to-call options.

Consular click to call: Call the local Australian consular mission directly with click to call in case of emergencies

Travel Resources: Explore a wealth of resources, weather data, currency converters, and detailed safety information for every country in the world.

Filling the Gap

While the Australian Government’s Smart Traveller website provides invaluable information, the Travel Smart app offers a mobile solution, allowing travellers to access critical safety information anytime, anywhere. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, Travel Smart goes beyond the existing Smart Traveller service, using a global array of data sources overall enhancing the travel level of safety for Australians.

A Proven Solution

Already making waves internationally, Travel Smart is available on the app stores, also undergoing successful trials in the United Arab Emirates and has attracted interest from notable entities such as the U.S. Department of Defense. Its real-time monitoring capabilities and comprehensive travel information have positioned it as a trusted tool for ensuring traveller safety and security.

Download the Travel Smart App Today

Travel Smart is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Join the growing community of smart travellers and make safety your top priority.

About Travel Smart App:

Travel Smart is a leading mobile application dedicated to enhancing travel safety and security for travellers worldwide. With real-time alerts, expert advice, and comprehensive resources, Travel Smart empowers travellers to explore the world with confidence and peace of mind.