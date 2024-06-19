2024 Vision: Advancements in Sustainable High-Precision GNSS Receiver

High-Precision GNSS Receiver Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high-precision GNSS receiver market is poised for substantial growth, with market size projected to increase from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.42 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth trajectory is attributed to rising demand across various sectors such as robotics, urban planning, scientific research, construction, surveying, and mapping applications.

Expanding Applications Drive Market Growth

The market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $1.95 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3%. This expansion is driven by increasing adoption in autonomous vehicles, marine navigation, environmental monitoring, and satellite-based positioning services. Regulatory support and integration efforts further bolster market growth, facilitating advancements in real-time kinematic (RTK) technology and integration with 5G networks.

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Key players such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Trimble Inc. are focusing on technological innovations to cater to diverse industry demands. For instance, Telit Communications launched the SE868SY-D, a high-precision GNSS receiver module capable of multi-frequency and multi-constellation applications, enhancing positioning accuracy and navigation solutions across IoT, wearables, and other applications.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

Emerging trends include the proliferation of autonomous vehicles and drones, expansion in precision agriculture, advancements in RTK technology, growing demand for smart infrastructure, and integration with 5G networks. These trends are reshaping industry landscapes and driving technological advancements in high-precision GNSS receivers.

Market Segments

The high-precision GNSS receiver market is segmented based on:

• Product Type: Core Satellite Navigation Systems, Regional Satellite Navigation Systems, Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)

• Component: Devices, Services

• Application: Survey and Mapping, Astronomy, Military and Defense, Agriculture, Other Applications

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the high-precision GNSS receiver market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leadership position through the forecast period. The region's robust market presence is attributed to increasing industrialization, rapid urbanization, and significant investments in infrastructure development.

