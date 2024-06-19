2024 Omnichannel Retail Software Market Report: Key Trends, Growth Forecasts, and Industry Analysis

Omnichannel Retail Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The omnichannel retail software market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $8.59 billion in 2023 to $10.54 billion in 2024, at a notable CAGR of 22.6%. This growth trajectory reflects the escalating demand for seamless shopping experiences across multiple channels, driven by the expansion of e-commerce, mobile commerce, digital payment options, and heightened consumer expectations for unified retail interactions.

Rising Adoption of IoT Devices Fuels Market Expansion

The integration of IoT devices is a key driver propelling the omnichannel retail software market forward. These networked gadgets leverage sensors and internet connectivity to gather and exchange data, enabling retailers to gain valuable insights, optimize operations, and enhance decision-making processes. The global proliferation of IoT connections, projected to surpass 23.3 billion by 2025, underscores their pivotal role in reshaping retail operations and customer engagement strategies.

Omnichannel Retail Software Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE are at the forefront of innovation, focusing on developing advanced solutions like AI integration, cloud-based platforms, and leveraging social media for enhanced customer engagement. Recent advancements include IBM's AI-powered merchandiser order management systems, designed to streamline inventory control and improve overall retail efficiency.

In a strategic move, HotWax Commerce launched the HotWax Order Management App in April 2024, empowering merchandisers with comprehensive control over pre-orders and inventory management, further augmenting their omnichannel capabilities.

Omnichannel Retail Software Market Segments

• Offering Type: Solution, Services

• Deployment: On-Premises, On-Cloud

• Organization Size: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• End Users: Books And Stationery, Consumer Electronics And Accessories, Apparel, Footwear and Accessories, Furniture And Home Furnishings, Health And Beauty, Sports Goods, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Transportation, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

North America dominated the omnichannel retail software market in 2023, driven by advanced technological infrastructure and widespread adoption of digital solutions. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region, fueled by expanding e-commerce landscapes and increasing digital penetration across retail sectors.

OmniChannel Retail Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The OmniChannel Retail Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on omnichannel retail software market size, omnichannel retail software market drivers and trends, omnichannel retail software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The omnichannel retail software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

