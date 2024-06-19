TAIWAN, June 19 - Presidential Office thanks Biden administration for announcing its 15th military sale to Taiwan

On June 18 (US EST), the United States government announced that it had notified Congress of the US$300 million and US$60.2 million sales to Taiwan of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and related equipment to improve Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities. Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) on June 19 stated that the Presidential Office is grateful to the US government for continuing to strengthen the cooperative partnership between Taiwan and the US and jointly safeguarding regional peace and stability with Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

Spokesperson Kuo noted that this marks the 15th military sale to Taiwan announced during the Biden administration since 2021, demonstrating the importance the US government places on peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and continuing to fulfill its security commitments to Taiwan. She said that the two procurement items, namely a Switchblade 300 anti-personnel loitering missile system and ALTIUS 600M-V anti-armor UAVs, including related equipment, support, and training, will help meet our military’s defensive operation and combat readiness training requirements.

Spokesperson Kuo said that Taiwan will continue to strengthen our self-defense capabilities and asymmetric defense capabilities, enhance our deterrence capabilities, staunchly defend our constitutional system of freedom and democracy, and work alongside like-minded countries to maintain the rules-based international order. She said Taiwan will also continue to strengthen our partnerships with like-minded countries, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region and contributing to global peace, stability, and prosperity. Taiwan, she said, will continue to act as a force for good in the world.