Jiji launches Premium Services in Ethiopia, pledges to boost SME growth

ADDIS ABABA, ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jiji, Africa’s leading classified platform, has announced the launch of its Premium Services in Ethiopia, a country with immense eCommerce potential. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory, as it begins its journey towards supporting SMEs in the country.

Jiji Premium Services are unique promotional tools and features that help businesses to advertise their products and services in specific product categories like Property, Cars, and Others.

The Premium Services feature a wide range of Boost Packages including Basic, VIP, Diamond, and Enterprise, tailored to meet individual business goals. There’s a dozen valuable features that come with these Packages. One of them is “Pro Sales” — a promo feature that allows sellers to pay for real clicks and control their spends. With custom bids and daily budgets, users can set up promotions of any size and only pay if they get results.

Ethiopia’s eCommerce market on the rise

A recent projection by Market statistics shows revenue in the Ethiopian eCommerce market is forecasted to peak at $465.70m USD in 2024. The revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024 - 2029) of 13.30%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$869.50m by 2029. In addition, the number of users is expected to reach 3m by 2029, with an average revenue per user (ARPU) of $261 USD. This poses a huge opportunity for business owners to make their products and services visible to budding users across the country, thereby increasing their sales and revenue. With the introduction of these Premium services and innovative features, Jiji is well positioned to drive growth of local businesses in Ethiopia’s burgeoning eCommerce market.

Anton Volianskyi, Jiji’s Co-Founder and CEO underscores the strategic importance of this launch for the Ethiopian market:

“We’re excited to bring Jiji Premium Services to Ethiopia, a country with a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit. Our goal is to stimulate the growth of the economic market by empowering individuals and businesses to engage in commerce, reach new customers, and grow their enterprises. We also aim to increase the turnover of used goods in Ethiopia, improving sustainable living in the country.”

Driving economic growth in Ethiopia

One of the distinct lessons from the pandemic is the need to digitally transform systems and processes to improve commerce and drive economic growth. Jiji has pushed this goal since before the pandemic across major African markets like Nigeria and Kenya where it currently has over 12m monthly unique visits and hundreds of thousands of businesses on its platform.

Jiji’s entry into the Ethiopian market has advanced its goal of driving economic growth through digital transformation. The business aims to enhance access to goods and services, promote financial inclusion, and support Ethiopia’s eCommerce economy.

A proven track record of success

Jiji had previously successfully launched its Premium Services in major African markets like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. The inclusion of Ethiopia is part of a broader strategy to solidify its leadership in the African classified apps market and become one of the top 5 world classified platforms by traffic by 2025.

“Our Premium Services continue to drive growth for over 250k businesses leveraging our promotional tools to increase their visibility, sales, and revenue. This shows the tremendous potential we have to drive growth and development for SMEs in the Ethiopian market. With over 12 million monthly unique visits and 4m+ active ads, we lead classified platforms across 5 major markets including Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana.” – Anton Volianskyi

“We’re committed to replicating this success in Ethiopia with well-tailored promotional services and features that meet the needs of our users. We’ll keep contributing to the broader economic development of the country. Since we announced our intention of introducing the Premium Services into Ethiopia, we’ve had over half a million monthly users, 25k active sellers, and currently number 1 in various categories, including cars and real estate.” Anton added.

Strategic partnerships and community engagement

As a community-centric brand, Jiji is committed to collaborating with local businesses, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders in the Ethiopian SME and eCommerce landscape to ensure their Premium Services meet their needs.

For more information about Jiji Premium Services, please visit the Jiji website or contact our press team at majolie.obaje@jiji.ng

