WCO A-CIP Programme in Tunisia: the Directorate General builds on its Next Generation Network

From 11 to 12 June 2024, Tunisian Customs, with the support of the WCO Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme, experts from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Niger Customs, held a workshop dedicated to consolidating its Next Generation Network (NGN) focusing on the challenges of fighting corruption and promoting integrity within Customs services.

Bringing together more than 25 civil servants, managers and senior executives, including the two co-chairs and members of the Tunisian Customs Next Generation Network, discussions focused on the rules of good governance of the Tunisian Customs’ Next Generation Network, outcomes of activities already conducted, and plans for those coming over the next year. Particular attention was paid to the importance of a written mandate to optimise the operation of the NGN, particularly by formalising the method of appointing members. The group also discussed the frequency of meetings between the NGN members and the relationship between the NGN and the Administration’s senior management.

In the coming weeks and months, the NGN’s activities will focus on informing staff about the project to modernise human resources management, an awareness-raising campaign about the integrity approach at some representative Tunisian Customs sites (ports, offices and agencies) and among representatives of the private sector. The NGN will also be involved in drawing up a code of ethics and good conduct for Customs officers.

The Comptroller General of the Tunisian Customs welcomed the high level of commitment shown by the participants and reiterated the importance of the NGN in making the changes underway successful and meeting the challenges of the fight against corruption. She also highlighted the importance of the sustainable development of the integrity approach within the Tunisian Customs, taking into account good relations with the various stakeholders and players in the Tunisian private sector.

The WCO A-CIP Programme provides technical assistance and capacity-building support to WCO Member administrations implementing integrity-related initiatives in line with the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration. For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.