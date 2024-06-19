The Rise of Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle: Opportunities and Challenges

Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generative AI in software development lifecycle market size has experienced exponential growth, expanding from $0.36 billion in 2023 to $0.50 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.4%. It will grow to $1.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.8%. This growth can be attributed to increased demand for automation and efficiency, the need for skilled software developers, and rising adoption of digital transformation initiatives.

Increasing Demand for Automation Drives Market Growth

Automation, leveraging generative AI technologies, is a key driver propelling the generative AI in software development lifecycle market forward. Automation tools powered by AI can autonomously generate code snippets, optimize processes, and enhance software security, thereby reducing manual effort and ensuring high-quality software solutions. According to a survey by Camunda in January 2022, 82% of IT professionals consider process automation a higher priority than in previous years, underscoring its growing importance across industries.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services Inc. are focusing on developing innovative solutions like generative AI assistants to bolster software security and drive market revenues. For example, Harness Inc. launched AIDA (AI Development Assistant) in June 2023, an AI-powered tool aiding developers in automating tasks from build failures resolution to security vulnerability detection and fixing, thereby enhancing productivity throughout the software development lifecycle.

Segments

• Component: Solutions, Services

• Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

• Application: Code Generation, Code Optimization, Bug Detection, Testing And Quality Assurance, Other Applications

• End-User: Software Engineers Or DevOps Professionals, Security Professionals Or SecOps

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America held the largest share of the generative AI in software development lifecycle market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing digital transformations and technological advancements across industries.

Generative AI In Software Development Lifecycle Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Generative AI In Software Development Lifecycle Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on generative AI in software development lifecycle market size, generative AI in software development lifecycle market drivers and trends, generative AI in software development lifecycle market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The generative AI in software development lifecycle market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

