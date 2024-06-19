Spacewise Secures Seven-Figure Investment to Drive Growth and Expand into North American Market
Spacewise, a leading B2B Proptech SaaS company, is excited to announce the successful closure of a seven-figure post-seed funding round, led by Sandermoen.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spacewise, a leading B2B Proptech SaaS company, is excited to announce the successful closure of a seven-figure post-seed funding round, led by Sandermoen with participation from Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and several family offices and business angels. This investment will propel product development and facilitate Spacewise’s strategic expansion into North America.
Spacewise's award-winning platform transforms the way marketing, leasing, and property management teams handle retail real estate spaces, adopting an active revenue management approach. The platform is highly flexible, offering white-label solutions and a modular design that can be tailored to specific client needs. Clients can choose a comprehensive end-to-end solution or specific modules for lead capture, qualification, communication, contracting, billing, and payment collection. This flexibility enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of showcasing property portfolios, managing space inventory, and maximizing revenue through cutting-edge online portals, AI-powered location and pricing recommendations and workflows.
With operations in Europe, the United States of America, and Canada, Spacewise collaborates with prominent CRE brands and retail giants in Europe including Migros, Swiss Post, Coop, Wincasa, and SBB processing thousands of rental deals. The company has also formed new partnerships in North America with key players such as Regency Centers and Oxford Properties, bolstering its global presence and commitment to transforming commercial real estate dynamics.
In addition to its recent accolades, Spacewise was recognized with the MAPIC Award for Best Retail Innovation, included in The Lead’s Green List and selected for PwC UK’s proptech accelerator.
Sami Kalliola, Managing Director at Sandermoen, remarked, "Our team at Sandermoen AG is delighted to lead this new funding round for Spacewise. Chalid is an incredible founder who has assembled a fantastic team. Having demonstrated the ability to drive innovation and build a scalable and sustainable proptech SaaS business, they are the perfect fit for our investment thesis. We look forward to supporting their growth both in Europe and in North America."
Yves Becker, Investment Manager at Zürcher Kantonalbank, commented, “Spacewise identified a critical market need and achieved impressive traction in Switzerland. Their unique white labeling solution and strong network of partnerships position them well for international expansion. We’re excited to support Spacewise as they redefine industry standards”.
Chalid El Ashker, Founder and CEO of Spacewise, commented, “This significant investment is a strong vote of confidence in our strategy and potential. It enables us to enhance our powerful software platform significantly and expand into key North American markets. Our technology simplifies and transforms the leasing process, empowering landlords and managers globally to achieve maximum profitability."
Brad Peppard, Chairman of Spacewise, commented, “Spacewise is poised to do for short term commercial leasing what online booking services did for hotel reservations. This funding will allow the company to dramatically accelerate its growth and bring its world class sales automation solution to customers around the world. "
Alain Nydegger, Chairman of early backers of Spacewise, 21Celsius Ventures Ltd. and Blue Genesis Ltd: “We couldn’t be prouder of the team for closing this round. We're thrilled to kick off our collaboration with Sandermoen and ZKB. Today marks a significant milestone for Spacewise, and we can't wait to see what exciting achievements lie ahead!”
About Spacewise:
Spacewise is a premier B2B Proptech SaaS company offering property marketing portals and booking platforms for the short-term rental of retail, promotional and other flexible spaces. The modular platform digitizes the complete leasing process, enhancing the speed and ease of transactions for leasing teams and brands. Operating across multiple major markets, including Europe, the United States of America, and Canada, Spacewise continues to drive cutting-edge innovation in the sector.
