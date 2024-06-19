Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment invites comments on Biodiversity Management Plan for Black and White Rhino in South Africa

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy, has published a notification in the Government Gazette on the revised Biodiversity Management Plan for Black and White Rhino in South Africa in the Government Gazette in terms of section 46 of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, 2004 (Act No. 10 of 2004), for public comment.

The Black and White Rhino Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) aims to provide a strategic approach and detailed action plan to conserve rhino in South Africa; and for engaging with the relevant range States. The revision of the BMP consolidates previous work done at policy and planning level on rhino management into a single integrated tool in order to usher in a whole-of-society approach in the interest of both the rhinos and the people of South Africa.

Members of the public are invited to submit written representations on, or objection on the revised Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP), within 30 (thirty) days from the date of publication of the notice in the Gazette or in the newspaper, whichever date is the last, to the following addresses:

By post to: The Director General: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

Attention: Ms Humbulani Mafumo

Private Bag X447

PRETORIA

0001

By hand at: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083.

By email: conservationmanagement@dffe.gov.za

Enquiries in connection with this notice can be directed to:

Ms Humbulani Mafumo at hmafumo@dffe,gov.za or 012 399 9586 or 066 156 0146

A copy of the Government Notice can be obtained at: https://www.dffe.gov.za/legislation/gazetted_notices or www.gpwonline.gov.za

For media enquiries, contact Peter Mbelengwa 082 611 8197

