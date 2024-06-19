Whitehats and PJP Investments Group LLC Collaborate for Enhanced Cybersecurity and Office Efficiency

The Future is Now.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitehats, a leading IT solutions provider in the UAE since 2007, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with the PJP Investments Group LLC (Papa Johns Pizza). As part of this collaboration, Whitehats has equipped PJP Investments Group LLC with Acronis Cyber Protect Advanced Email Security, ensuring top-notch protection for their digital communications. Additionally, Whitehats has been supplying Microsoft 365 solutions to PJP Investments Group LLC for the past five years, enhancing their productivity and operational efficiency.

In today's digital age, safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining secure communication channels are critical for any business. Recognizing this necessity, PJP Investments Group LLC has chosen Whitehats to implement Acronis Cyber Protect Advanced Email Security across all their locations in the UAE. This advanced security solution offers comprehensive protection against email threats, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of their communications.

"Our partnership with PJP Investments Group LLC signifies a significant step forward in fortifying their cybersecurity framework," said Muhammad Rizwan Sabir, Whitehats Founder & GM. "With Acronis Cyber Protect Advanced Email Security, PJP Investments Group LLC can confidently operate, knowing their email communications are safeguarded against potential threats."

For the past five years, Whitehats has been the trusted provider of Microsoft 365 solutions to PJP Investments Group LLC. This suite of applications has empowered PJP Investments Group LLC to streamline their operations, enhance collaboration, and boost productivity across their various branches.

"We are proud of our ongoing relationship with PJP Investments Group LLC and our role in supporting their operational success through Microsoft 365," added Rizwan Sabir. "Our commitment to delivering top-tier IT solutions remains unwavering, and we look forward to continuing this journey with PJP Investments Group LLC."

"We are extremely pleased with the performance and reliability of Acronis Cyber Protect Advanced Email Security. Whitehats provided exceptional support and expertise throughout the integration process, ensuring a seamless transition and robust protection for our email communications," said Mr. Soji Verghese, Head of IT at PJP Investments Group LLC.

Swaroop Raroth, System Administrator at PJP Investments Group LLC, added, "The solution's user-friendly interface and comprehensive protection capabilities have significantly enhanced our email security posture. It's a cost-effective solution that delivers outstanding results. Partnering with Whitehats has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency and cybersecurity measures.”

PJP Investments Group LLC, a leading F&B company in the region, is wholly owned by Levant Capital Dubai, UAE. Licensed by Papa Johns International, USA, PJP Investments Group operates in the territories of the United Arab Emirates, KSA, Jordan, Iraq, and India. At present, we own and operate a total of 91, 26, and 5 Papa Johns restaurants in UAE, KSA, and Jordan, respectively.

With an ambitious expansion plan in place, our goal is to exceed 1,000 restaurants over the next 10 years, thereby becoming one of the largest pizza chains in the UAE. PJP Investments Group is committed to excellence in all its endeavors and has a workforce of over 1,100 employees stationed across the region.

Our company leverages cutting-edge technology to support in-restaurant operations as well as back-office processes, ensuring the highest level of efficiency and productivity. We adhere to the most modern development practices, guided by our unwavering mission to be the best in every aspect of our business.

Whitehats is a premier managed IT solutions provider in the UAE, specializing in delivering innovative and reliable managed IT services to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and managed IT support, Whitehats is dedicated to helping clients achieve their technological goals and secure their digital assets. We can be there for you too, providing the same level of commitment and expertise to enhance your business operations.

For more information on how Whitehats can help your business, please contact us at:

Phone: +971 4 3382500

Email:cs@whitehats.ae

Website: http://whitehats.com