Navigating the Future of Human Capital Management Software Solutions

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The human capital management software market is projected to grow from $23.12 billion in 2023 to $25.67 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $39.2 billion by 2028, driven by employee well-being initiatives, skills-based talent management, and the adoption of hybrid work models.

Rising Acceleration of Remote Work Drives Market Growth

The rising acceleration of remote work is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the human capital management software market. HCM software facilitates remote performance management and workforce collaboration. For instance, a Forbes report highlighted that around 12.7% of full-time employees worked from home in June 2023, with hybrid work models expected to reach 32.6 million by 2025.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the market include Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ADP, Workday Inc., Paychex Inc., UKG Inc., Sage Group plc, and Paycom Software Inc.

Trends and Strategic Moves

Major companies are focusing on developing cloud-based HCM software. For example, Zellis launched its flagship HCM solution, Zellis HCM Cloud, in March 2021. This solution integrates cloud, automation, and AI to enhance employee experiences, provide transformative data analytics, and improve HR and payroll efficiency.

Segments:

• By Solution: Payroll Management, Talent Management, Workforce Management

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Application: Small Business, Midsized Business, Large Business

• By End-Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government And Public Sector, Professional Services, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the human capital management software market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

