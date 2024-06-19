Transforming AI Strategy: New Book "Enterprise AI: Strategic Blueprint for Purple People" Unveils Framework
A Pioneering Methodology to Derive an AI Effectiveness Index from Decision Domain Profiling and Applying Principal Component Analysis.SAN FRANCISCO , CA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned technologist and innovator Mahmudur R. Manna proudly announces the release of his groundbreaking new book, "Enterprise AI: Strategic Blueprint for Purple People," now available on Amazon. This book presents a comprehensive framework for developing a robust AI strategy, tailored to meet the needs of decision-makers across various industries.
About the Book:
"Enterprise AI: Strategic Blueprint for Purple People" is an essential guide for organizations seeking to fully leverage the power of AI. Manna introduces a pioneering methodology for deriving an AI Effectiveness Index from Business Decision Domain scoring and weighting, further analyzed through Principal Component Analysis. This innovative approach ensures that enterprises can identify the most impactful areas for AI implementation, transforming their operations with precision and insight.
Key Features:
• Decision Domain Profiling: Provides detailed frameworks for classifying and analyzing strategic, tactical, and operational decisions.
• AI Effectiveness Index: Introduces a novel metric to evaluate the potential impact of AI on various business processes.
• Practical Tools: Includes hands-on Python code and practical examples for immediate application.
• Ethical AI: Offers guidelines for ensuring ethical considerations in AI strategy and implementation.
Real-World Applications:
Packed with over 20+ examples of Enterprise decisions, the book offers practical insights, such as enhancing employee engagement and retention within the Recruit-to-Retire (R2R) domain. These examples serve as a clear roadmap for enterprises to apply feature engineering and leverage AI effectively, ensuring data-driven, ethical, and strategic decision-making.
Master Enterprise Feature Engineering:
The book, "Enterprise AI: Strategic Blueprint for Purple People" Unveils Groundbreaking Framework to Bridge the Strategy-Technology Gap:
• Master Enterprise Feature Engineering: Conquer data mapping, labeling, and decision domain identification for impactful ML models.
• Unlock the power of PCA (Principle Component Analysis): Discover how to apply Principle Component Analysis to extract valuable insights for your business.
• Optimize AI Investments: Derive the AI Effectiveness Index and pinpoint the most strategic areas for AI implementation.
Early Reviews and Endorsements:
The book has received early acclaim for its innovative approach and practical insights by industry experts, describing it as "a testament to Manna’s passion and expertise," highlighting its invaluable guidance for the 'Purple People'—those who bridge strategy and technology.
Availability:
"Enterprise AI: Strategic Blueprint for Purple People" is available for purchase on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D5RKHXMY
About the Author:
Mahmudur R. Manna is a distinguished technologist with over two decades of pioneering innovations in BI, Data Warehousing, and Enterprise Solutions. From developing a Data Warehousing studio before graduation to leading strategic AI transformations for global enterprises, Manna's career is a testament to his technical expertise and visionary leadership. Currently, Manna leads a product development unit at a Big 4 firm, bringing a wealth of experience and insight into his writing.
Mahmudur R Manna
Author
email us here